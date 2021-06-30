Tiwa Savage, Dremo, Peruzzi Pay Tribute to Obama DMW After His Sad Passing

One of Afrobeats star Davido‘s aides Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW reportedly passed on Wednesday as a result of suspected heart failure after he mentioned having difficulty breathing.

According to Premium Times, Obama DMW died at Ever-care hospital, Lekki. He drove himself to the hospital and was admitted in for treatment, but couldn’t make it.

Obama DMW’s friends and associates including Peruzzi, Dremo, Khloe, Tiwa Savage, Yung6ix and others have shared videos and heartfelt words to pay tribute to him.

Captioning her video, Tiwa Savage wrote:

Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add “stylish” to this list but ummmm yeah lol (abi @mekkamillions @therealjaybreeze @traficbabz @elizabeth_elohor @tiwaayankoya make I add am?)

SOMEONE SAID THEY TRIED TO RUIN YOUR REPUTATION BUT YOU SAVED THEIRS BY NOT TELLING YOUR STORY

I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones

44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world

All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men

I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway

I really don’t know what you were trying to prove sha, by leaving like this. It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about. I PROMISE I WILL DO IT and you will be proud. We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind

I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB. Till we meet again KING 🕊🕊🕊

“Lost a real one,🕊💔” DMW rapper Dremo also wrote as he shared the same video on Instagram.

Peruzzi paid tribute to Obama with a different video he captioned, “You Had The Answers To All My Questions About Life. This One Hits Different. Love You Forever 🕊”



Yung6ix wrote in his tribute post, “Can’t believe you gone @obama_dmw I got a thousand words in my heart but still feel speechless. Bam Lrd Rest in Power my Aruba. 💔🖤”

“Forever Gonna have you in my life 💕, My Angel💔” former BBNaija reality star Khloe captioned her post on Instagram.

Based on Muslim rites, the deceased who was born in the late 80s will be buried on Thursday. We’re Sending love and light to the family and friends of Obama DMW❤