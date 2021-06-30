Lionsgate Has Acquired the Action-Packed Nollywood Film “A Soldier’s Story II”

Lionsgate has acquired the rights to release the sequel to the award-winning action-packed Nollywood film “A Soldier’s Story,” titled “A Soldier’s Story: Return From The Dead” (A Soldier’s Story II) in North America.

Directed by Frankie Ogar and produced by Martin Gbados, the star-studded film features cast both from Hollywood and Nollywood. The cast includes: Eric Roberts, John J Vogel Jr, Alex Usifo, Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Idhalama, Michelle Dede, Daniel K. Daniel, Tope Tedela, Baaj Adebule, Samabasa Nzeribe and more.

The first instalment of the film, titled “A Soldier’s Story,” was released in 2018 to good reviews and was nominated for numerous awards.

Martin Gbados, the film’s producer, announced the news on his Instagram page, expressing his delight for the “first Nigerian film distributed by Lionsgate.”

He also mentioned that the contract will include video on demand and television distribution in the US and Canada. He stated that the film will be available on video streaming services such as Google Play Movies, Vusu, and Amazon Video.

“We’re global now. This is the feeling you have when Lions Gate Studios is distributing your movie @soldierstory2 across America and Canada,” he wrote alongside a video of him dancing.

First Nigerian Movie distributed by Lions Gate. All Streaming platforms and Pay TV in America are showing A Soldier’s Story 2- Return from the Dead. Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Xbox FandangoNOW, YouTube, Redbox, Comcast Xfinity, and DIRECTV.

“A Soldier’s Story: Return from the Dead” is set in two African countries: Nigeria and the fictional Watz Republic, as it explores the thematic concerns of love in uncertain circumstances, war, terrorism, insurgency, women’s rights, and emigration.

