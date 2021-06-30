Buhari’s Daughter Hanan bags Master’s Degree in Fine Art Photography

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari and Aisha Buhari‘s daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari has added another achievement to her list – she just graduated from a university in the United Kingdom with a Master’s degree in Fine Art Photography.

In 2019, she graduated with a first-class in Photography from Ravensbourne University.

And her mum is overjoyed and super proud of her latest feat.

The excited mum shared photos and videos on her social media pages, celebrating the milestone, accompanied with the caption;

I am in deed proud of you Hanan
and share with you and all graduating set of 2021 this joyous moment.
You have made us proud
Wishing you and all graduating set of 2021, more blessings and brighter future.
May the Almighty Allah reward your efforts as you celebrate your
M.A Fine Art Photography with Distinction.
Alhamdullilah

