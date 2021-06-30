SA Stars Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle talk to BellaNaija about starring in Netflix’s “Jiva!” | WATCH

The highly anticipated South African drama 5-part series “Jiva!” debuted on Netflix on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The first season of the series follows the life of Ntombi, a talented street dancer from Umlazi, Durban, played by Noxolo Dlamini, who is unable to pursue her aspirations owing to life’s circumstances.

Ntombi is joined on her journey by her wealthy best friend, Vuyiswa, played by Candice Modiselle, and together they navigate through real and difficult situations to which many young women may connect.

A dancing competition reignites her enthusiasm, but she can’t do it alone; she needs a team, Trollies, comprised of Ntombi, Candice Modiselle (Vuyiswa), Sne Mbatha (Zinhle), Stella Dlangalala (Lady E), and Zazi Kunene (Nolwazi).

We see some romance as well as an incredible dance routine that propels Ntombi and her team to the finals of the dance competition.

BellaNaija’s Damilola spoke with Noxolo and Candice about the series’ production and their personal experiences.

“Dance for me is freedom of expression. Dance is happiness and a great workout,” Noxolo says as she explains what dance means to her. She adds, “It makes me feel happy. And just expressing myself without having to say anything or just showing what my body and heart says.”

Candice explains the meaning of the term ‘Jiva’:

Jiva is an African term that means ‘dancing’. Dancing as an art form is really just an expression. It is falling in love with how your body responds to how it feels in the moment.

Talking about what she loves about her character, Vuyiswa, Candice says, “Her style is exceptional, her hair is always laid. Two things I really love about her. I love her vulnerability, and her that shows itself in many ways, whether in her relationships… even at the moment of stepping in with the trollies and showing up, that’s making yourself extremely vulnerable. To take your shoes off and say ‘I’m saving the day.'”

She continues; “I love the softness that I choose for her. I love that she exudes this beautiful femininity but that is very bold and present. And I also love her colourful nature.”

If you’re searching for something to binge-watch, “Jiva!” is a great choice.

Check out our full interview with the ladies in the video below: