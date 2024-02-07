Connect with us

The Official Trailer for “Blood & Water” Season 4 is Finally Here | Watch

“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” - Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

New Video: Asa — ODO

Watch Ric Hassani, Vee Iye, Neo Akpofure in the trailer for "When Are We Getting  Married?" Season 2

How Tyla’s Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

Madame Joyce & Taymesan talk Group Therapy in New Episode of "Tea With Tay"

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Watch BrainJotter & Bimbo Ademoye In A Birthday Edition of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get ready for the latest season of “Blood & Water” as Netflix has just announced with an official trailer that Season 4 is on its way.

In this exciting new season, we follow Puleng and Fiks as they navigate their senior year and attempt to move forward. However, their past resurfaces and thrusts them into a battle against each other when they uncover that they’re still being targeted. Prepare yourself for a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and turns in this gripping series.

Season 4 of “Blood & Water” will be released on March 1.

Watch the trailer below:

