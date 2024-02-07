“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” – Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

Rolling Stone joined Afrobeats singer, and songwriter, Davido on his ride to his first Grammy show. In a chat with the magazine, Davido talked about how he was feeling at that moment, nominations, his dad’s unwavering support, and so much more.

Davido was nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Global Music Album for ‘Timeless‘, Best Global Music Performance for ‘Feel,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘Unavailable‘.

Watch it here: