Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of "Dear Diane" | Watch

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Talks Crazy Fans and Collab with Wizkid on "Cocktails & Takeaways" with Madame Joyce

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Blood & Water” Season 4 is Finally Here | Watch

BN TV Music

“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” - Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

BN TV Music

New Video: Asa — ODO

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ric Hassani, Vee Iye, Neo Akpofure in the trailer for "When Are We Getting  Married?" Season 2

BN TV Music

How Tyla’s Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

BN TV

Madame Joyce & Taymesan talk Group Therapy in New Episode of "Tea With Tay"

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch BrainJotter & Bimbo Ademoye In A Birthday Edition of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV

Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of “Dear Diane” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The fear of the unknown can end up sabotaging a lot of things especially in love. You deny yourself the ultimate love experience when you hold back on love. It is time to let go and experience the warmth that love brings on episode 3 of “Dear Diane”.

“Dear Diane” is a new romantic series by Diane Russet of Russet TV. If you missed the second episode, you can catch up and watch it here.

This series is directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and stars Beauty TukuraDiane RussetShamz GarubaKameel Audu, and Detola Jones among others.

Conversations drive emotions in this new episode, and Diane and Tokan are beginning to like each other beyond friendship. Watch episode 3 here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

AFCON 2024: May This Banter Never Die

#GRAMMYs – International Recognition Should Not Be Our Yardstick for Success

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly

Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?
css.php