Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of “Dear Diane” | Watch

The fear of the unknown can end up sabotaging a lot of things especially in love. You deny yourself the ultimate love experience when you hold back on love. It is time to let go and experience the warmth that love brings on episode 3 of “Dear Diane”.

“Dear Diane” is a new romantic series by Diane Russet of Russet TV. If you missed the second episode, you can catch up and watch it here.

This series is directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and stars Beauty Tukura, Diane Russet, Shamz Garuba, Kameel Audu, and Detola Jones among others.

Conversations drive emotions in this new episode, and Diane and Tokan are beginning to like each other beyond friendship. Watch episode 3 here: