Shallipopi Talks Crazy Fans and Collab with Wizkid on “Cocktails & Takeaways” with Madame Joyce

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Crown Uzama popularly known as Shallipopi sat down with UK podcaster and media personality, Madame Joyce of “Cocktails & Takeaways”.

In this interview, the artist popularly known for his hit singles like “Elon Musk” and “Cast”, spoke about why he chose the name “Shallipopi”, the beginning of his career, Wizkid being his music model, future collaborations, and his introduction to fame.

Watch it below: