Shallipopi Talks Crazy Fans and Collab with Wizkid on "Cocktails & Takeaways" with Madame Joyce

Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of "Dear Diane" | Watch

The Official Trailer for “Blood & Water” Season 4 is Finally Here | Watch

“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” - Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

New Video: Asa — ODO

Watch Ric Hassani, Vee Iye, Neo Akpofure in the trailer for "When Are We Getting  Married?" Season 2

How Tyla’s Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

Madame Joyce & Taymesan talk Group Therapy in New Episode of "Tea With Tay"

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Watch BrainJotter & Bimbo Ademoye In A Birthday Edition of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Crown Uzama popularly known as Shallipopi sat down with UK podcaster and media personality, Madame Joyce of “Cocktails & Takeaways”.

In this interview, the artist popularly known for his hit singles like “Elon Musk” and “Cast”, spoke about why he chose the name “Shallipopi”, the beginning of his career,  Wizkid being his music model, future collaborations, and his introduction to fame.

Watch it below:

