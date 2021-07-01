BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Demola Ogunajo Area Art

kó is pleased to present a solo exhibition of Demola Ogunajo, titled Area Art. This body of work is influenced by the aesthetics of local sign posters and bumper stickers adorned on busses, motorcycles and motorways in Nigeria. Demola Ogunajo uses painting to explore the philosophical complexities of modern life. He is interested in the symbolism of objects in popular culture, often with spiritual, religious or political undertones. Adopting a graphic approach, he creates surreal narratives that allude to themes of transcendence, innocence and the dialectics of good and evil. Ogunajo pays special attention to the patterns, styles and trends of the urban environment, inserting a spectacular twist into our routine experiences.

Date: Thursday, June 24 – Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Venue: 36, Cameron Road, Flat 2, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Bogobiri Art Exhibition “People and Places”

This is an exploration of thought-provoking works by talented artists allowing for differing interpretations through various mediums. Bogobiri Art offers a relaxed environment for curious minds and artists to meet, share and dialogue.

Date: Friday, June 25 – Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule, Ikoyi.

Tems Live at Play Imperial

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Play Imperial Lounge, Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Live Band Jams with D’Beat Band

Enjoy the live band jams with D’beat band and DJ Romeo.

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Beer Barn, No. 72 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best.

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Old Skool Thursdays: Fun with Blasts from the Past

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793

Open Mic

Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Thursday

This is the best mix of karaoke and partying with your buddy.

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 2, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, July 2 & Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347061093004 for reservations/booking.

Industry Nite with Rema

El Carnaval Ltd presents Industry Nite with Rema.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: HardRock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sip, Paint, Salsa & Games

Sip, Paint, Salsa & Games is taking place this weekend. The lineup is painting, dance, games, drinks, food, music and shopping. Tickets are 15k Naira. Spaces are limited.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Beach Weekend 2.0

It’s time for a triple slam party – bus party, pool party and beach party. And of course, the networking games. Tickets go for N15,000.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

RSVP: 08131104620

La Campagne Tropicana Daycation

Lacampagne Tropicana is back! Wakawaka.ng will be hosting a beach hangout this weekend. This Lacampagne daycation promises to fun-filled, with a lot of games, music, activities and awesome pictures. It is the best way to spend your weekend.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana, Ikegun Off, Lekki – Epe Expy, Area, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Spirits & Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The KOHINOOR (@kohinoorlagos)

Raybekah will be headling this edition of Spirits and Vibes alongside some talents in Lagos.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kohinoor Lagos, 72 Kusenla Rd, Lekki Penninsula II, Lagos.

Premier Block Party

The Block Party is coming to Ibadan.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Drinks & Barbeque

In celebration of Men’s Health Month, Hay Foundation Africa is hosting a male-focused event targeted at promoting mental health conversation and social connections among men. There is going to be games, music, barbecue and lots to drink. This is for guys only.

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brizz Karaoke lounge, Lush mall, 26 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nature Hangout

What would you be doing this Sunday? Wakawaka would love you to come to experience the beauty of Nature with them during their Nature Hangout. It promises to be a fun time filled with different activities, games, food and nature.

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng