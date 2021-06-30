Stand Up for Gender Equality! Register for The Generation Equality Forum by UN Women

The UN Women, co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France, and in partnership with corporations, youth and civil society have opened registrations for The Generation Equality Forum – a global movement for gender equality.

In March, the forum officially began in Mexico City and is set to be completed in Paris from June 30, to July 2, 2021.

The forum will connect governments, corporations, NGOs, youth-led groups and Foundations to ensure the “concrete, ambitious, and transformative commitments to achieve immediate and irreversible progress towards gender equality. These will be shaped by the Action Coalitions.”

Serving as a rallying point to further achieve the human rights of all women and girls, the Forum is focused on the fact that “despite the commitments made in Beijing in 1995 to take strategic, bold actions on gender equality, progress and implementation has been slow.”

“Not a single country today can claim to have achieved gender equality. With women’s rights at risk of rolling back further as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and due to heightened poverty and risks of gender-based violence,” an article about the Forum reads.

We can all play our parts to make this happen. Act For Equal! Join Generation Equality as they stand up for gender equality and demand:

Freedom from violence and discrimination.

Environmental justice.

Economic rights and opportunity for all.

Access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Justice and peace for all.

Equal participation in politics and decision-making.

You can register for free to attend the online Paris Forum and to gain access to all meetings, speeches, and events featuring global leaders and activists.

Watch the video below: