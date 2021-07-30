Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan’s “30 Day Excellence Series” with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Founder, Beyond Limits Africa initiative, Author, and Director at Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan is set to host the 2021 Beyond Limits Excellence Series all through the month of July. Anchored on Juliet Ehimuan’s new book 30 Days of Excellence, the series which kicks off today Thursday July 1 aims to empower people across the globe seeking to develop dynamic skills in leadership, innovation and also equip them with the practical tools to help them achieve personal growth and success.

Special guests who will join Juliet Ehimuan in conversation at the month-long series include:

Tânia Tomé – Ecokaya CEO, Womenice President & Author (July 1st) via Instagram Live Chat: @jehimuan

– Ecokaya CEO, President & Author (July 1st) via Instagram Live Chat: @jehimuan Olugbenga Agboola – CEO, Flutterwave (July 8th)

– CEO, (July 8th) Omilola Oshikoya – Wealth Management Expert & Author (July 15th)

– Wealth Management Expert & Author (July 15th) Nimi Akinkugbe – Nigerian Ambassador to Greece (July 29th)

Register for FREE at bit.ly/excellence30

The Beyond Limits 30 Day Excellence Series is a long-term investment in empowering professionals, entrepreneurs, and growth enthusiasts; and is emblematic of Juliet Ehimuan’s philosophy for the economic and social development of the African continent, through its people.

Apart from the opportunity to network with career executives and business leaders from across the globe, participants who register and attend the series will also have the chance to apply for the Beyond Limits Think Tank mentorship program.

Selected Think Tank finalists will be able to connect with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders in an intimate virtual session where they will gain practical insights and get coached on how to navigate the career and business landscape in today’s fast-changing world.

Led by Juliet Ehimuan, the Think Tank mentors who will provide sound career and business advice to selected participants include: CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Andrew Nevin, PhD; Filmmaker & Founding Partner, Biola Alabi Media, Biola Alabi; Founder, Venture Garden Group, Bunmi Akinyemiju; Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners, Eghosa Omogui; Founder & CEO, BellaNaija, Uche Pedro and West Africa Representative, Sigma Bank, Adeola Azeez.

Follow Juliet Ehimuan on Twitter and Instagram @jehimuan for updates on the 30 Day Excellence Series and to join the conversation.

_____________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content