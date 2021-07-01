See the gift Leadership expert Niyi Adesanya received from his protégés for his 50th birthday

Niyi Adesanya, recently turned 50 and his mentees were so excited to celebrate him. Keep reading for what they shared.

“(Niyi Adesanya) is one of Nigeria’s finest motivational speakers and an acclaimed business strategist, leadership, and peak performance expert turns 50 on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

A birthday celebration that started with two different colloquiums for businesses and pastors ends with a worship party on Sunday evening.

The birthday party witnessed people from different parts of the country (Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Bayelsa) and the United Kingdom.

Amidst deep worship, a new Lexus SUV was driven into the hall as a surprise gift from members of the Prestigious Niyi Adesanya Business Think Tank and Protégés amongst which are Pertinence properties Group, Oxford Int’l Group, Tribitat Real Estate, Bluechip Technologies, Brass and Books Financial Services, Lifepage Group, etc.

Niyi Adesanya has for about three decades been a people person, a mentor to many, a lover of God, and an astute business transformer. His company FifthGear Plus Consulting has over the years provided consulting services and business re-engineering services to organisations across Nigeria with definite transformational results. His protégés serenaded him with such love and glamour as their mentor turns 50.

This is wishing him many more years!”