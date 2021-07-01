Connect with us

Events Promotions

See the gift Leadership expert Niyi Adesanya received from his protégés for his 50th birthday

Career Events Promotions

Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan's "30 Day Excellence Series" with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Stand Up for Gender Equality! Register for The Generation Equality Forum by UN Women

Events Living Promotions

A narrative that focuses on Passion, Craftsmanship and Excellence - Photos from The Macallan Mastery Launch in Lagos

Events Inspired Promotions

Diatom Impact presents HEART Initiative's Sister Circle - A Free Group Therapy Session

Events Promotions Style

CÎROC Summer House's debut in Lagos was EVERYTHING

Events Living Promotions

Here's How You Can Buy one get one FREE during Mastercard Burger Week

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with All that Happened This Week Right Here

Events

See the gift Leadership expert Niyi Adesanya received from his protégés for his 50th birthday

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Niyi Adesanya, recently turned 50 and his mentees were so excited to celebrate him. Keep reading for what they shared.

“(Niyi Adesanya) is one of Nigeria’s finest motivational speakers and an acclaimed business strategist, leadership, and peak performance expert turns 50 on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

A birthday celebration that started with two different colloquiums for businesses and pastors ends with a worship party on Sunday evening.

The birthday party witnessed people from different parts of the country (Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Bayelsa) and the United Kingdom.

Amidst deep worship, a new Lexus SUV was driven into the hall as a surprise gift from members of the Prestigious Niyi Adesanya Business Think Tank and Protégés amongst which are Pertinence properties Group, Oxford Int’l Group, Tribitat Real Estate, Bluechip Technologies, Brass and Books Financial Services, Lifepage Group, etc.

Niyi Adesanya has for about three decades been a people person, a mentor to many, a lover of God, and an astute business transformer. His company FifthGear Plus Consulting has over the years provided consulting services and business re-engineering services to organisations across Nigeria with definite transformational results. His protégés serenaded him with such love and glamour as their mentor turns 50.

This is wishing him many more years!”

See photos below.

 

_____________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important

Mfonobong Inyang: You Want a Better Nigeria? Then it’s Time to Get your PVC!
Advertisement
css.php