Connect with us

Career Events Promotions

Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

Career Events Promotions

Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan's "30 Day Excellence Series" with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Career

Cynthia Adediran Aïssy, Nyama Marvel Gusona & others Announced as WIA "Young Leaders" 2021

Career News Promotions

Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index: 78% of SMEs in Nigeria are projecting revenues that will either grow or hold steady

BN TV Career Inspired Promotions

They Said I Couldn’t: Architect Tosin Oshinowo designed A Landmark That Left Naysayers Mesmerized - WATCH

Career Scoop

Fatou Wurie, Gaokgakala Sobatha & Richard Adu-Gyamfi selected for 2021 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship

BN TV Career

From a Networker to Becoming a Connectologist - Watch Kamil Olufowobi share his story on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important

Career News Promotions

Female Entrepreneurs across Africa, Here's How to Apply for Access Bank's Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 3

Career Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Your Easy 5-Step Guide to registering for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022

Career

Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In February 2021, OBA Inc. held its first Borderless Trade Women in Business Salon Series which was targeted at realizing the global impact of raising women who are well-grounded in trade, business and investment, as well as utilizing the AfCFTA protocols to their favor. Sensitizing women on the possibilities of international trade and integrating actionable systems that can take their business beyond the borders of the current location or even continent.
Piggybacking off the success of our Saloon series, OBA Inc. presents project WINHER; A 4-stage investment education, financial inclusion and wealth creation project for women of colour.

Introducing Project WIN (Women in Investment) HER
Project WIN (Women in Investment) HER introduces its maiden edition which will focus on exposing women of colour in Nigeria and the UK, to digital money and wealth creation opportunities, increasing the number of women actively thriving in the global investment market.

Speakers and Facilitators
Olori Boye-Ajayi, speaking on behalf of the other facilitators – Inya Lawal, President, Ascend Studios Foundation; Tomie Balogun, Financial Educator & Investor; Sanmi Adegoke, CEO, Rehoboth Property International; Olayinka Anthony, CEO, CoWorthy Capital; and Tobi Arayomi, Financial Investor & CEO, Q plus says,

“We believe that the women who participate in this project will gain a high level of financial literacy that will demystify the subject of investment and enable them to recognize high ROI opportunities.”

The importance of inclusion will, through this project, be emphasized while also showing how trade & investment go hand in hand, with the Borderless Trade Network of OBA Inc. being the trade hub and Project WINHER, the investment hub.

Date: Sunday, 8th August 2021 and Sunday 15th August 2021
Time: 6:30 pm WAT
Partners: This project is proudly supported by the Office of the Honorable Commissioner of Trade and Investment to Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa; sponsored by Cersei Partners and OBA Inc.

REGISTER
To register, click the link below.
https://bit.ly/WIN-HER
_____________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important

Mfonobong Inyang: You Want a Better Nigeria? Then it’s Time to Get your PVC!
Advertisement
css.php