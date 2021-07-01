Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

In February 2021, OBA Inc. held its first Borderless Trade Women in Business Salon Series which was targeted at realizing the global impact of raising women who are well-grounded in trade, business and investment, as well as utilizing the AfCFTA protocols to their favor. Sensitizing women on the possibilities of international trade and integrating actionable systems that can take their business beyond the borders of the current location or even continent.

Piggybacking off the success of our Saloon series, OBA Inc. presents project WINHER; A 4-stage investment education, financial inclusion and wealth creation project for women of colour.

Introducing Project WIN (Women in Investment) HER

Project WIN (Women in Investment) HER introduces its maiden edition which will focus on exposing women of colour in Nigeria and the UK, to digital money and wealth creation opportunities, increasing the number of women actively thriving in the global investment market.

Speakers and Facilitators

Olori Boye-Ajayi, speaking on behalf of the other facilitators – Inya Lawal, President, Ascend Studios Foundation; Tomie Balogun, Financial Educator & Investor; Sanmi Adegoke, CEO, Rehoboth Property International; Olayinka Anthony, CEO, CoWorthy Capital; and Tobi Arayomi, Financial Investor & CEO, Q plus says,

“We believe that the women who participate in this project will gain a high level of financial literacy that will demystify the subject of investment and enable them to recognize high ROI opportunities.”

The importance of inclusion will, through this project, be emphasized while also showing how trade & investment go hand in hand, with the Borderless Trade Network of OBA Inc. being the trade hub and Project WINHER, the investment hub.

Date: Sunday, 8th August 2021 and Sunday 15th August 2021

Time: 6:30 pm WAT

Partners: This project is proudly supported by the Office of the Honorable Commissioner of Trade and Investment to Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa; sponsored by Cersei Partners and OBA Inc.

REGISTER

To register, click the link below.

https://bit.ly/WIN-HER

