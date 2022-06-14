Connect with us

Congratulations! Olori Boye-Ajayi emerges Women4Africa “International Woman of the Year”

Ashley Adirika is the Latest Nigerian-American Teen to be Admitted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

Watch Floyd Mayweather's Emotional Speech at his Induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

This Is How This Kenyan Publicist Dismantles Stereotypes In Motorsport

Tiger Woods Officially Joins the Billionaires' Club

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties

Lehlé Baldé, Elsa Majimbo & Fatima Babakura... Meet the Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' Class of 2022

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle "Lionheart" Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio 

Dr Omolola Salako is the Cancer Care Champion Building a Formidable Ecosystem to Democratise Access & Support Patients

A Rural Women's Centre in Zimbabwe Has Become a Regional Emblem & Change Maker in the Fight Against Period Poverty

Published

8 hours ago

 on


Award winning gender development leader and trade export expert, Olori Boye-Ajayi won the ‘International Woman of the Year’ award category at the recently held 8th edition of the Women4Africa UK award ceremony.

The event was held on the May 14th, 2022 at The Leonard Hotel, St. Pauls, London in association with Brand South Africa. The award categories, some of which included Women in Technology, Women in Law, Mother of the Year, Career Woman, Woman in Healthcare, Humanitarian of the year, Businesswoman of the year, were judged by a group of independent judges through a scoring system.

The Women4Africa UK initiative is a pan-African platform created to spotlight and celebrate African women at their best while being an all-inclusive African awards ceremony to showcase living examples of women who have achieved across different areas.

Co-Founder of the Women4Africa platform, Sam Onigbanjo said

“Across the world, African women are doing great things and breaking grounds in every field of endeavour. Our job is simple, to continue to celebrate our own and tell our stories.”

Olori Boye-Ajayi expressed her utmost appreciation and commits to continuously empower and open doors of global opportunities for women in business through all the work that she does.

In 2021, she was listed as one of the ‘Top 100 Inspiring Women in Africa’ by Leading Ladies Africa. Olori is also a nominee for the international fellowship program – the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), an exchange program by the U.S State Department for the Women in Business. She is a recipient of the Entrepreneur Africa Awards for the ‘Outstanding Female Entrepreneur of the Year’, and ‘Leader and Mentor’, recognition by the US Consulate Public Affairs office, amongst many other

