Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Watch Floyd Mayweather's Emotional Speech at his Induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Inspired

Ashley Adirika is the Latest Nigerian-American Teen to be Admitted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

Inspired

Congratulations! Olori Boye-Ajayi emerges Women4Africa “International Woman of the Year”

Inspired Scoop

This Is How This Kenyan Publicist Dismantles Stereotypes In Motorsport

Inspired

Tiger Woods Officially Joins the Billionaires' Club

Features Inspired Living

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties

Inspired Scoop

Lehlé Baldé, Elsa Majimbo & Fatima Babakura... Meet the Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' Class of 2022

Inspired News

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle "Lionheart" Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio 

IMPACTER by BN x GC Inspired

Dr Omolola Salako is the Cancer Care Champion Building a Formidable Ecosystem to Democratise Access & Support Patients

Inspired Scoop

A Rural Women's Centre in Zimbabwe Has Become a Regional Emblem & Change Maker in the Fight Against Period Poverty

Inspired

Watch Floyd Mayweather’s Emotional Speech at his Induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Cited by many as the greatest fighter in modern history, legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr retires with a 50-0 record. After winning all through his career, the former boxer made the International Boxing Hall of Fame along with legends Wladimir Klitschko and Andre Ward.

The boxer struggled with his emotions as he delivered his speech at the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony where he expressed his gratitude to his father for introducing him to Boxing.

“I said that I won’t cry. This is unbelievable. It is one of the best days of my life. I love my dad because without him this wouldn’t be possible.” He said. Fighter Laila Ali comforted Mayweather as he struggled to speak.

Having made his debut in 1996 as a professional, he went on to win titles from super featherweight to light featherweight after winning bronze at the Atlanta Olympics.

“I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best; ‘You’ve got to earn it.’ And my dad earned this ring.”

Following his retirement in 2017, after beating Conor McGregor to register an impressive 50-0 record, Mayweather has participated in some exhibition fights such as bouts against Don Moore, famous YouTuber Logan Paul and Tenshin Nasukawa.

His next exhibition fight will reportedly take place in Japan.

Watch the video here:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Delegation That is Destroying Our Democracy

BN Hot Topic: Are We Encouraging People to Get Their PVC the Wrong Way?

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors
css.php