Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Who Blocked Who? A Recap of Episode 8 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Movies & TV Scoop

The Stars Spotted at the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet + Winners List

Movies & TV

Squid Game Officially Renewed For A Second Season

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a Love Triangle as Seen in Episode 8 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Accelerate TV's New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Catch Osas Ighodaro in the Season Finale of the "OffAir Show" with Gbemi & Toolz

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch Pamilerin & Pexxie in this New Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Movies & TV Scoop

EmmaRose Explain their Separation in Episode 6 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

"Your intuition never lies" - Watch Toke Makinwa's New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's Film "Mo & Mel" Is Here | Watch

Movies & TV

Who Blocked Who? A Recap of Episode 8 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Episode 7 of the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show focused on the relationship between Nini and Saga, as well as Whitemoney and Queen.

Whitemoney and Queen explained the miscommunication that prevented them from shipping after leaving Biggie’s house.

Watch the clp below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Delegation That is Destroying Our Democracy

BN Hot Topic: Are We Encouraging People to Get Their PVC the Wrong Way?

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors
css.php