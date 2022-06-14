Who Blocked Who? A Recap of Episode 8 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Episode 7 of the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show focused on the relationship between Nini and Saga, as well as Whitemoney and Queen.

Whitemoney and Queen explained the miscommunication that prevented them from shipping after leaving Biggie’s house.

Saga says he didn’t cross any boundary with Nini, knowing she had someone outside. He adds that the energy he gave to her as a friend, he received from her.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Saga agrees that if he was the man outside the house, he wouldn’t have been okay with he and Nini’s relationship in the house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Nini agrees that Saga never crossed any boundary. She said she never felt like Saga was overdoing things with her. She adds that people who felt she didn’t return the energy were wrong.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Queen says feelings for Whitemoney grew in the house because he had her back. She was okay with it happening, but didn’t push for it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Whitemoney said he and Queen are both clingy and emotional, but something she said made him hold back. What Queen said: *bleep *bleep you *bleep *bleep Cross He told her he didn’t like it and he said she apologized.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Queen said Whitemoney blocked her in the middle of sending messages to him. Whitemoney says he didn’t block her. Because “why would I?”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Whitemoney is saying he didn’t know the blocking was on WhatsApp. He thought it was Instagram.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

So, what’s the status on Whitemoney and Queen? WM: She can attest to the fact that I’ve tried to reach out to her on several occasions Queen: I’m sorry. He has never directly tried to reach out to me.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Queen is saying she and Whitemoney have met on occasions and he’s not approached her to explain the “blocking” thing.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Nini said she was dragged for being a gossip based on her association with Arin.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

Peace said she didn’t have issues with Nini, but Nini and Saga apparently had issues with her.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

What actually happened to Arin-Nini-Peace? They were really really cool in the house!#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 13, 2022

