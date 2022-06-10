10 Tweets by Daniel Regha Every Average Nigerian Can Relate To

Social media has been aflutter with photos of popular Twitter user Daniel Regha attending the Trend Up Awards in Lagos.

If you use Twitter often, you’ve undoubtedly heard of him.

He’s well-known for giving unsolicited advice to celebrities (and literally anyone), sometimes getting him in trouble. The tweets are either serious or amusing.

Here are some tweets that we think the average Nigerian may connect to.

Check them out:

Sundays are the only days most people can fully rest, cook & organize themselves. So please if want to testify during Sunday service make it brief; Wait for all-night vigil if u want to explain the story of ur life with a testimony. Learn to consider other people's time. Thanks. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 8, 2022

Nigerians pls when buying rat poison, go for the "Kill and Dry" so that if paraventure the rat disturbing u gets to die in someone else's house or environment, it wouldn't smell or decay. Let's help ourselves abeg cos most of these mumu rats tend to die in the ceiling. Thanks. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 16, 2022

"I no send your papa" can be professionally said as: -I couldn't care less about ur social status.

-Ur family background is of zero importance to me.

-I don't rate u, regardless of who or what u are.

-Whoever u are is ur cup of tea.

-U have no authority over me.

-Know ur place. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 24, 2022

Nigerians pls normalise staying in ur house if u weren't invited to a party or occasion so that the invitees can at least see food to eat, don't be an enemy of progress; Showing up uninvited puts the celebrant(s) in a difficult position cos most invited guests feel neglected. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 9, 2022

Life saving tips for first time Lagosians: -Shine ur eyes, ask questions & don't dull.

-If someone shows u craze especially in public, activate the werey in u.

-Learn how to jump or climb fast cos buses barely stop for passengers.

-Don't shine ur teeth when pricing things. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 21, 2022

If u are an elderly person, normalise respecting ur old age by acting maturely; Learn to approach people without being rude, & stop with the "I'm not ur agemate" boring speech when someone gives u a clapback for being insensitive. Respect is reciprocal, no-one is entitled to it. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 16, 2022

Pls to whom it may concern, learn to return people's plates & cutleries after eating, wash first then return; Don't be ungrateful. When someone gives u food, he or she didn't dash u the plates & cutleries to keep in ur house. Seizing people's tablewares is the same as stealing. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 30, 2022

If u are a car owner learn to give church members a lift after service, even if it's to the nearest junction; That's also a way to attract God's blessings. Don't just honk ur horn at people & drive off when there are empty seats in ur car, that's rude. Be a practising Christian. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 29, 2022

Hello. Pls if u have kids, normalize paying for two or more seats whenever u enter a public bus or keke so u don't inconvenience people; Stop using style to beg other passengers to lap ur children, that's very annoying. Make una no dey vex person for this country abeg. Thank u. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 31, 2022