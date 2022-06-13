Elizabeth Osho Reveals She’s Having A Boy With This Sweet Gender Reveal

Elizabeth Osho, the founder of So.MeSolutions is about to be a momma for the first time, and the new mum is overjoyed to welcome her prince!

The communications expert and her husband Tosin hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend. The couple’s closest family and friends came together to help solve the lovely mystery. As they waited for the big revelation, they savoured a variety of delicacies.

When the smoke cannon was eventually retracted to reveal the baby’s gender, everyone’s face lit up. Liz and Tosin were enthralled by the lovely blue fog that encircled the moment of delight.

See snippets from the gender reveal surprise below!

“It’s a BOY! Mhen, our gender reveal smoke went quite a bit wrong!! what was supposed to be blue smoke was accidentally pink and blue mixed. (Commotion! Even, we the parents were confused! Everyone was screening “Twins” ….. ( we were gunning for twins or more, but only one little embryo made it 💙- our miracle son!!),” Liz shared on Instagram.

