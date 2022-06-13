Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Elizabeth Osho Reveals She's Having A Boy With This Sweet Gender Reveal

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Your VVIP Pass to Ini Dima-Okojie's White Wedding, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Inspired Scoop

This Is How This Kenyan Publicist Dismantles Stereotypes In Motorsport

BN TV Scoop

Kunle Adeyanju Shares His London-to-Lagos Experience with Tayo Aina

Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Music Scoop

New Video: 1da Banton - Summer Love

Music Scoop

“I’m going to get better”: Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Mr Eazi Propose to Temi Otedola in Music Video for “Legalize”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Catch Osas Ighodaro in the Season Finale of the "OffAir Show" with Gbemi & Toolz

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch Pamilerin & Pexxie in this New Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Scoop

Elizabeth Osho Reveals She’s Having A Boy With This Sweet Gender Reveal

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Elizabeth Osho, the founder of So.MeSolutions is about to be a momma for the first time, and the new mum is overjoyed to welcome her prince!

The communications expert and her husband Tosin hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend. The couple’s closest family and friends came together to help solve the lovely mystery. As they waited for the big revelation, they savoured a variety of delicacies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ELIZABETH 🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

When the smoke cannon was eventually retracted to reveal the baby’s gender, everyone’s face lit up. Liz and Tosin were enthralled by the lovely blue fog that encircled the moment of delight.

See snippets from the gender reveal surprise below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ELIZABETH 🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

“It’s a BOY! Mhen, our gender reveal smoke went quite a bit wrong!! what was supposed to be blue smoke was accidentally pink and blue mixed. (Commotion! Even, we the parents were confused! Everyone was screening “Twins” ….. ( we were gunning for twins or more, but only one little embryo made it 💙- our miracle son!!),” Liz shared on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ELIZABETH 🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ELIZABETH 🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ELIZABETH 🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties
css.php