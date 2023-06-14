From Strength to Strength: So.Me Solutions Marks its Seventh Anniversary with Pride

So.Me Solutions, one of Nigeria’s leading media and public relations agencies, recently celebrated its seventh anniversary with an unforgettable event that brought together prominent public figures, industry leaders, and influencers. The star-studded affair took place on June 1st, 2023 at the 1952 Africa and it marked a significant milestone for the firm, highlighting its unwavering commitment to excellence and its profound impact on the industry.

The anniversary celebration attracted a star-studded lineup of public figures, celebrities, and influential personalities from various industries. Renowned actors, musicians, and business tycoons were among the notable attendees.

The presence of these influential figures not only added to the excitement of the event but also showcased the firm’s ability to establish and maintain strong relationships with key players in the public eye.

The event kicked off with a captivating speech by the CEO and co-founder of the firm, Elizabeth Osho, who expressed gratitude for the firm’s achievements and extended heartfelt appreciation to clients, partners, and staff members who played pivotal roles in the firm’s success story. Speaking about the anniversary, CEO Elizabeth Osho said,

“We are honored to host some of our stakeholders, friends of the house, and both old and current clients. This event is not just about So.Me Solutions; it’s about everyone’s journey here, and we appreciate that everyone took the time to celebrate with the team. As the firm celebrates this milestone, we eagerly look toward the future, confident in its ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities.”

As the night progressed, guests were treated to a delightful evening with glasses of champagne in their hands, thanks to the event sponsor Laurent-Perrier. They also had the opportunity to attend an impactful panel session featuring various industry gurus discussing the topic of “Navigating the Changing Landscape of Public Relations for the Creative Sector.”

Some of the notable panellists included Nkechi Okonkwo, Akintunde Marinho, Temi Akinsanya, Ugonna Ibe, Didi Maduforo, and Tracian Meikle. In addition, celebrities such as Enioluwa, Abimbola Craig, Mofe Duncan, and Teymesan, who hosted the event, were also present.

The seventh anniversary of So.Me Solutions is a testament to the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. Through strategic partnerships, a focus on client-centricity, a culture of innovation, and a talented team, So.Me Solutions has achieved remarkable success in advising world-class brands and executing impactful PR and communications programs for highly valued clients globally.

Some of their clients include Laurent Perrier, Blue Poppy, She Builds Initiative, Whitley Neil Gin, Herconomy, and others. Notably, clients such as Filmhouse have experienced gross sales as high as N900m, with two So.Me managed films ranking among the top two films in 2022.

With a clear strategic roadmap, So.Me Solutions is poised for further growth, expansion into new markets, and continued success in the coming years.

See more photos from the event below:

BellaNaija is a media partner for So.Me Solutions