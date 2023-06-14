Essence Film Festival in Partnership with That Good Media set to put Nigeria in the Spotlight with Unmissable ‘Nigeria Day’ Lineup

In the build-up to That Good Media’s Partnership with Essence Festival of Culture and Film New Orleans, they are excited to announce the lineup for Nigeria Day. Nigeria Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 1st, and this will be an entire day dedicated to filmmakers, storytellers, actors, and everyone who makes the whole Nigerian film industry what it is today.

This year, for the first time in its history, the Essence Festival of Culture will include an Africa House; and Nigeria Day on the 1st of July 2023 in New Orleans. Toyosi Etim- Effiong, leading “That Good Media” is partnering with the Essence Film Festival to lead a delegation of Nollywood stakeholders for ‘Nigeria Day’.

Nigeria Day will be instrumental in bringing about important conversations that affect the industry: Nigeria Day At Essence Film Festival’s main aim overall is to help foster relationships, thereby creating platforms for Nigerians in the film industry.

Conversations will be centred around promoting diversity, unlocking untapped talent, driving economic development, facilitating cultural exchange, and empowering African filmmakers. It is an investment in the future of cinema, enriching the global film landscape with fresh perspectives and narratives.

Prominent Nollywood delegates who will be part of the activities for the day are Richard Mofe Damijo, Stella Damasus, Daniel Etim Effiong, Biodun Stephen, Ijeoma Onah, Colette Otusheso, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara, Osas Ighodaro, Deyemi Okanlanwo, Stan Nze Kunle Remi, Omowumi Dada, Shawn Faqua, Temisan Emmanuel and Folu Storms.

The lineup for the day includes panel sessions on topics such as ‘Creating and Promoting Globally Relatable Content’ and ‘How to Partner with Nollywood’. There would also be movie screenings and fireside chats. Nigeria Day at Essence Film Festival will provide Nollywood stakeholders with an opportunity to network with their global counterparts.

The day will wrap up with an after-party tagged the “Nollywood House Party” with DJ Obi on deck.

Toyosi Etim- Effiong, said of the festival, “Essence Film Festival attracts the best of the best in Hollywood and having Africa be a part of it is a step in the right direction. We know that Africa is rich in stories and a lot of these stories are globally relatable and should be on more global platforms. Nollywood is the second-largest film industry in the world, and in this era of inclusion, diversity, and representation, its titles should be found on all content platforms worldwide. Through Nigeria Day at Essence, we are giving the rest of the world a glimpse into our world and invariably, our stories. We hope that this collaboration sparks flames of cultural exchange between Nollywood and the rest of the world”

The Essence Festival is an annual event that celebrates African-American culture and music. It is held in New Orleans, Louisiana, and attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees from all over the world. The festival features a range of activities, including musical performances, panel discussions, and cultural events. First held in 1995, it has since become one of the largest events of its kind in the United States of America.

