Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Joins Forbes Technology Council 2023

Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), has been appointed to the Forbes Technology Council for 2023. The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, expressed great excitement in welcoming Olatunji to the Council. He emphasized that the mission of the Forbes Council is,

“To bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world. I am delighted to be counted worthy to join the Forbes Technology Council,” Olatunji said. “It is another confirmation of our modest effort to ensure that our country is recognized among the global leaders in Data Protection compliance.”

About Vincent Olatunji

Vincent Olatunji holds a doctorate in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos. He is a Certified Public-Private Partnership Specialist (IP3 Specialist) and a PECB Certified Data Protection Officer.

He is an accomplished professional with a proven track record of delivering impactful results, excelling in building strong relationships across sectors, and achieving tangible outcomes. He has successfully led teams, conducted extensive research, developed effective policies, and implemented strategic initiatives at all levels of government in Nigeria.

His expertise lies in driving human growth and process transformation, and he is highly skilled in negotiation, networking, and public speaking. With over 30 years of experience in the public sector, he brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to the Forbes Technology Council.

Olatunji joined the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2002 and has worked in various departments, rising to the position of director in 2014 and Acting Director General in 2016.

Before his appointment in February 2022 as the pioneer National Commissioner of NDPB, he worked as the Director of eGovernment Development and Regulations at NITDA, where he led a formidable team in delivering various initiatives for Nigeria’s digital transformation.

As Nigeria’s Data Protection Ombudsman, Olatunji’s relentless efforts and expertise have propelled him to the forefront of shaping policies and frameworks that align with international standards, thereby bolstering Nigeria’s and Africa’s position in the global data protection landscape.

He has attended many Capacity Building programmes in various areas such as Public Sector Management, Project Planning and Management, Digital Transformation and Data Protection amongst others. He is a member of many committees of experts and has represented Nigeria at several local and international engagements.

He has also received several awards from public and private sector organizations, including the GNC Digital Hall of Fame Award for Lifetime Recognition, Excellence, Achievement, and Contributions to Emerging Technology for Development Initiatives in Africa in 2023. In February 2023, he was recognized by IT Edge News Africa as one of the top 50 Digital Economy Enablers in Nigeria. Additionally, in April 2018, he was listed among the 100 Leading Telecom and ICT Personalities in Nigeria by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria.

Other recognitions include the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association’s Award of Outstanding Commitment to the University of Lagos Alumni Association in July 2017. He was also honoured by the Ekiti State University Alumni Association with the Award of Eminent Personality on 22nd June 2018. Furthermore, Ekiti State University conferred upon him a Doctor of Public Administration (HC) on 23rd June 2018.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

