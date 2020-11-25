Connect with us

Hope PSBank unveils to deliver Financial Services to Customers with Convenience & Unhindered Access

L-R: The Chairman, Hope PSBank, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar; the Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Ayotunde Kuponiyi; Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo; the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi and the Managing Director/CEO, Unified Payments, Agada Apochi during the official launch of Hope PSBank in Lagos on Tuesday

Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services and one of Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank has unveiled its brand identity as part of activities marking the commencement of banking operations targeted at promoting and driving financial inclusion in the Nigerian ecosystem. Its commencement of banking operation follows the approval of license as a Payment Service Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in August 2020.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, who was represented by the Commissioner of Finance, Rabiu Olowo commended promoters of Hope PSBank for making the dream of a digital bank a reality, stating that the state government is committed to creating an enabling environment for such innovation to thrive.

Also speaking at the event the Minister of  Communications and Digital Economy, who was represented by Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described the launch of Hope PSBank as a game-changer in the banking sector that would not only reduce operational cost drastically but also bring about transformation in the banking system.

L-R: The Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Ayotunde Kuponiyi; The Chairman, Hope PSBank, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar; Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo; the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi and Director, Hope PSBank, Fatima Mede during the official launch of Hope PSBank in Lagos on Tuesday

In his opening remarks at the unveiling of the company’s brand identity on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Chairman, Hope PSBank, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar noted that the launch of Hope PSBank is very symbolic as it aims to revolutionalize the banking sector by giving access to millions of Nigerians including those that are unbanked.

It is not just semantics that the name of our bank is ‘Hope’, rather this is symbolic as we bring the message of hope to millions of Nigerians that are unbanked or underserved,” Abubakar said.

He explained that the setting up of the bank was focused and largely driven by the need to ensure that a vast majority of Nigerians have access to financial services noting that its logo represents the optimism and dependability which the brand espouses. Abubakar revealed that the payment service bank offers a unique and unparalleled experience for customers as the wallets/accounts are opened end to end without any human intervention.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Ayotunde Kuponiyi expressed the company’s aspiration to give hope to Nigerians. He explained that the bank is ready to redefine financial and payment services by driving inclusion through the leverage of digital technologies. According to Kuponiyi, Hope PSBank offers a competitive edge among the lot as it delivers financial services to customers with ease, convenience, affordability, and access unhindered.

This is a bank that leverages technology by bringing financial and payment services as well as tailor-made solutions closer to everyone across different channels regardless of economic or social status and location,” he said.

He noted that the bank has been structured to address the numerous challenges faced by customers of different demographics or status through the availability of a wide range of products that can be accessed via their phone numbers as payment tools.

With Hope PSBank, every mobile phone user can easily enjoy instant digital financial and payment services using his or her phone number as account number and also a means of payment across all channels – person-to-person on personal devices, web, merchants’ points of sale, automated teller machines and agency outlets. Cheque books are not required, no payment cards or any form factor, just phone number,” Kuponiyi stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Marketing Officer, Hope PSBank, Kathleen Erhimu said the bank is unique from other players in the market as it offers services and solutions to customers of other banks without necessarily having an account registered with it.

At Hope PSBank, we redefine the concept of open banking and the boundaries of competition by offering our unique financial and payment services to customers of other banks who are not required to open or maintain an account with our bank,” Erhimu explained. 

All transactions on our platforms are gladly settled into accounts of our community of users and customers with any bank of their choice.

