Revolutionize Your Shopping Experience in Kuje as Market Square Unveils Grand Opening of New Abuja Store

Be prepared for an immersing shopping experience of unparalleled convenience and affordability as Market Square, the renowned neighbourhood retail supermarket chain, unveils its highly anticipated new store in Kuje, Abuja Metropolis. This remarkable addition aims to redefine the way shoppers in the area access top-quality products at the most competitive prices.

It’s time to embark on a captivating retail journey as Market Square, a division of Sundry Markets, proudly introduces its 27th store in Nigeria with its grand opening in Kuje. Kuje, a rapidly expanding commercial area of Abuja, is about to witness the transformation of its shopping landscape. In addition to the existing Gwarinpa and Karu branches of Market Square in Abuja, the new Kuje store promises to bring fresh air, convenience, and exceptional value to its discerning residents.

With an extensive range of high-quality products spanning various categories, including groceries, packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, wines and spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, Market Square ensures that customers can find their favourite brands all under one roof. As a result, the store will serve as a treasure trove of delights, catering to the community’s diverse needs.

The new store in Kuje will provide employment opportunities for approximately 80 full- and part-time workers, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

“We are thrilled to bring Market Square to the people of Abuja, particularly the residents of Kuje,” says Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets. “Our mission at Market Square is to offer customers top-quality products at the most competitive prices, ensuring their shopping experience is exceptional where customers can find more and pay less. We are happy to embark on this exciting journey with the residents of Kuje.” Abati added that Market Square is a truly Nigerian company in support of the federal government’s “buy local” initiative. He noted thus: “We aim to stock and promote ‘Made in Nigeria’ products and support indigenous manufacturers. We are proudly Nigerian.”

Market Square has a reputation for delivering unparalleled value to customers across Nigeria. With its extensive network of stores in major cities such as Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Eket, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin City, and Lagos, the retail giant has consistently strived to bring convenience and affordability to shoppers nationwide.

To enhance the shopping experience further, Market Square isn’t just about physical stores. The store has an online presence that’s as vibrant as the in-store experience. Visit Market Square Website to discover a world of convenience and order your favourite items from anywhere.

Say goodbye to long queues and hello to doorstep delivery. This seamless online platform ensures the Market Square experience is accessible to all.

As the countdown to the grand opening begins, Market Square eagerly awaits the opportunity to serve the residents of Kuje. The store’s shelves are stocked, the staff is ready, and the promise of an extraordinary shopping experience awaits. So join us as we embark on this retail journey where convenience, affordability, and exceptional quality converge.

For more information about Market Square, send an email to [email protected]. Follow Market Square on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at marketsquarengr.

About Market Square:

Market Square is one of Nigeria’s leading neighbourhood retail supermarket chains, owned by Sundry Markets. Market Square started operations in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in 2015. With an unwavering commitment to providing convenience and affordability, Market Square offers a wide range of high-quality products across various categories.

Market Square strives to bring exceptional value to its customers through competitive pricing and a delightful shopping experience, from groceries to fresh produce, packed food to toiletries, and much more.

Sponsored Content