Events

Market Square Launches Shopping Paradise in Kaduna With Grand Opening Celebration

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a dazzling showcase of excitement and anticipation, Market Square proudly declares the official opening of its newest store in Kaduna, promising a shopping experience like never before.

At the stroke of 8:00 am, a vibrant crowd of approximately 50 eager shoppers gathered to partake in the grand celebration alongside the esteemed management of Sundry Market.

Strategically positioned within the Uptown Mall, Barnawa, Kaduna the new store signifies a monumental achievement, reinforcing Market Square’s unwavering commitment to providing quality and affordable products. The festive ambience echoes the brand’s jubilant spirit, marking this expansion as a significant milestone in Market Square’s mission to serve diverse communities.

Since its establishment in Yenegoa, Bayelsa, in 2015, Market Square has been a catalyst for job creation, employing over 5000 young Nigerians, including professionals, technicians, and sales attendants. Beyond traditional retail, the brand’s influence extends to a promise of engaging and personalized shopping experiences, both online and offline.

Beyond being just a store, the new Kaduna outlet encapsulates Market Square’s commitment to surpassing expectations and bringing joy to even the most discerning consumers in the city. Timothy Abati, Market Square’s Marketing Manager, reflected on the expansion, stating,

“Positioned in the heart of Barnawa in Kaduna, surrounded by bustling neighbourhoods, this area exudes a timeless warmth—a core attribute of our brand.”

He continued, “Since its inception, Market Square has consistently strived to stay ahead of trends while preserving our core DNA rooted in superior quality, affordability, and accessibility. Our move into the core North signifies a significant milestone, reinforcing our commitment to bringing this indigenous brand to every corner of Nigeria.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Kaduna and its environs, Abati acknowledged their business acumen, craftsmanship, rich cultural heritage, and delightful culinary offerings. “Your values resonate with us and strengthen our dedication to providing quality services. This marks a successful journey for us,” he concluded.

Mallam Nasiru Chiroma, one of the early shoppers, expressed delight, saying, “You have brought us what we have been longing for. We look forward to seeing more Market Square in our state and key points across Northern Nigeria.”

In celebration of this grand opening, Market Square invites residents of Kaduna to experience unparalleled shopping bliss. The store reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence and affordability, inviting shoppers to embark on a retail journey like never before.

Market Square is Nigeria’s premier neighbourhood retail supermarket chain, dedicated to providing quality, affordability, and an exceptional shopping experience. Since 2015, Market Square has been a beacon of excellence, consistently expanding its footprint across Nigeria.

For further information on Market Square and its offerings, please get in touch with them at [email protected].

Follow them on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram at Marketsquarengr for updates and exciting promotions.

