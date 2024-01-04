Market Square Launches Shopping Paradise in Kaduna With Grand Opening Celebration

In a dazzling showcase of excitement and anticipation, Market Square proudly declares the official opening of its newest store in Kaduna, promising a shopping experience like never before.

At the stroke of 8:00 am, a vibrant crowd of approximately 50 eager shoppers gathered to partake in the grand celebration alongside the esteemed management of Sundry Market.

Strategically positioned within the Uptown Mall, Barnawa, Kaduna the new store signifies a monumental achievement, reinforcing Market Square’s unwavering commitment to providing quality and affordable products. The festive ambience echoes the brand’s jubilant spirit, marking this expansion as a significant milestone in Market Square’s mission to serve diverse communities.

Since its establishment in Yenegoa, Bayelsa, in 2015, Market Square has been a catalyst for job creation, employing over 5000 young Nigerians, including professionals, technicians, and sales attendants. Beyond traditional retail, the brand’s influence extends to a promise of engaging and personalized shopping experiences, both online and offline.