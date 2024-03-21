Connect with us

Asaba Peeps, Get Ready: Market Square Is Coming to Town

Sundry Markets, the esteemed parent company behind the renowned Market Square brand, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its latest retail venture in Asaba, Delta State. Get ready for an unforgettable shopping experience as the doors open to the newest outlet on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Whether you’re a discerning urbanite or a bustling family unit, the Asaba emporium, strategically situated at Koka Junction Mall, along Benin-Onitsha Expressway, by Koka Junction Asaba, beckons as the epitome of retail excellence.

Market Square’s Asaba flagship stands poised to cater to every discerning palate. From farm-fresh delicacies to cutting-edge technological marvels and sartorial essentials, their curated collection epitomizes diversity under one distinguished roof.

Asaba has long served as a bastion of economic vitality in Delta State, and we are honored to contribute to its ongoing narrative. Our enduring commitment to excellence and value remains steadfast.

With the introduction of our Asaba store, we reaffirm our dedication to these principles, stated Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager at Sundry Markets.

With the proposed opening of the Asaba Market Square outlet, that will be the 30th store to be launched across Nigeria by their parent company, Sundry Markets. Having set out with the first outlet in Yenagoa Bayelsa State in 2015, Market Square has grown into an indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with a presence in major cities such as Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kaduna, and Benin City.

Market Square is well known for bringing top-quality products to Nigerians at low prices, which they can find at any location where it is present. There is also an effective online platform where you can simply visit the website to place your orders from anywhere and have your items delivered to your doorstep

However, the brand’s aspirations extend beyond commerce to cultivating joy through its endeavors. Be a part of the brand’s journey with a plethora of enticing promotions, captivating discounts, and exclusive giveaways, ensuring that each transaction resonates as a VIP encounter.

Whether you’re a trendsetter, a tech aficionado, or a family seeking convenience, Market Square beckons as your quintessential destination for all things extraordinary. Embrace the evolution, and together, let us redefine the essence of shopping in Asaba.

For more information about the grand opening, promotions, and ongoing updates, please visit Market Square’s website or social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information

About Market Square:
Market Square is a leading retail brand in Nigeria, with multiple stores across several states. The brand is said to be renowned for offering quality products, affordable prices, and exceptional customer service.

Market Square aims to provide a one-stop shopping destination for customers, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

