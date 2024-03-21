Discover the new single: The Moon by The Majeek!

Connect with us

by Desmond Momoh
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Last week the internet raved over a new sound and talent that seemingly just arrived on the block. Desmond Momoh popularly known as “The Majeek”, released his first single of 2024, titled; “The Moon”.

This single represents a shift from the norm in the Nigerian music scene, as “The Majeek” gives Nigerian music lovers a taste of something different with his blend of Reggae, Dancehall & Afrobeats.

As fans and music lovers continue to embrace this new sound, one might be forgiven for thinking that “The Majeek” only just began his foray into music in 2024. However, his career began over a decade ago in Benin City, when “The Majeek” initially started as a music producer and rose to acclaim for his production credits on songs like ‘Peperempe’ by Klever Jay ft May D, ‘Gladiator’ by Sleezy E ft J Martins and for co-producing ‘E Ku Si Go’ for J. Martins.

The Majeek’s career as an artist really began to kick off in 2021. His single, Cool Me Down was so well received at the time it garnered “The Majeek” some recognition from the powers that be. He later got a cosign from Boomplay as they made him the spotlight artist of their ‘New Kid On The Block’ playlist.

His consistency & growth as an artist became more recognizable to industry insiders. His smooth blend of lyrical prowess with an RnB/Dancehall flavor and vocal versatility, gained him the opportunity to open for one of the top Afrobeat acts, Patoranking at The Big-Name Concert in Lagos and TPE II in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. This was all topped off, when “The Majeek” announced the release of his debut EP titled; “Pressure” in 2023.

This 6-track body of work packed a punch with different genres from Afrobeat to RnB and Dancehall that showed off The Majeek’s talent and versatility. The themes for the EP cut across passion, dominance, and consistency infused with his experience of the rollercoaster called life, seen through his lenses.

Again, this was warmly received by industry insiders, as well as The Majeek’s burgeoning fan base. His reward? “The Majeek”received a recording contract from Sony Music West-Africa at the tail end of 2023, making him one of the artists to look out for this year.

From all indicators, “The Majeek” represents a voice for a new sound crop within a fresh generation.

Click here to listen to his new single “The Moon” and follow The Majeek on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

