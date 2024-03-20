Club Red Debuts Exclusive ‘Red Nights’ Event Series at Ikoyi Club 1938

Club Red, a premier members-only party community, hosted its inaugural “Red Nights” event, at the Billiards, Snooker, and Pool Section of Ikoyi Club 1938. The event marked the beginning of a groundbreaking series designed to redefine the nightlife experience in Nigeria.

With a focus on creating intimate and engaging experiences, Club Red offers a unique blend of networking, relaxation, and entertainment for partygoers aged 18 and above. Members gain access to exclusive parties curated by the best influencers, celebrities, DJs, and promoters, promising unforgettable experiences at top-tier venues.

At the first “Red Nights” event, members of the Billiards, Snooker, and Pool Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 participated in a Billiards tournament. Guests were also treated to music performances, interactive games, and delectable finger foods and beverages. The exquisite and engaging ambience provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of pure enjoyment.

Media personality Daala Oruwari, known for her charisma and style, was the perfect host, infusing the evening with energy and excitement. Among the distinguished guests were Chairman Jide Olanlokun and Vice Chairman Kunle Odedina of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Billiards, Snooker, and Pool Section, along with esteemed figures such as Arc David Majekodunmi, GM Phillip Morris Nigeria Okechukwu Aguoru, and Ade Adefeeko.

Big Brother Nigeria Star JayPaul was at the event and shared, “I’m eagerly looking forward to the next Club Red event. It was a night to remember, and I can’t wait to recreate the magical moments at another one soon! If you’re looking for an extraordinary night out, Club Red is the place to be.”

Speaking about the partnership with Club Red, Chairman Jide Olanlokun highlighted the rich history of Ikoyi Club 1938, tracing its origins back to the merger of the European Club and Lagos Golf Club in 1938. Since then, the club has evolved into one of the world’s premier social clubs, boasting a diverse membership drawn from around the globe.

Chairman Jide Olanlokun expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration by commenting on the partnership with Club Red. He stated,

“The Ikoyi Club 1938 has a rich history of providing exceptional experiences for its members, and we are thrilled to welcome Club Red into our esteemed community. Together, we are redefining the standards of nightlife in Nigeria, offering our members an unparalleled fusion of elegance and excitement.” Vice Chairman Kunle Odedina echoed this sentiment, adding, “Club Red’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our members access to the finest entertainment experiences. The ‘Red Nights’ series promises to elevate the Nigerian nightlife scene, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Club Red is Nigeria’s premier members-only party community, offering exclusive access to curated events at top-tier venues. Its focus is to bring together an elite community of individuals who appreciate the finer things in life. This selectiveness ensures that each event is attended by a curated guest list of like-minded individuals, creating a truly unique atmosphere of camaraderie and connection.

