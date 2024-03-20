Celebrating Women in Business: The Star Network Podcast’s March Lineup

In honor of International Women’s Day, The Star Network Podcast is featuring and celebrating select leading women in business for the month of March, aligned with their community theme, #AuthenticallyYou. They kicked off their lineup with a discussion on Public Relations in Africa featuring Redrick PR and Herconomy – a savings and investment product.

There are so many young people building incredible things; their mission is to share their work, voices, and provide listeners with the opportunity to learn, connect, and draw inspiration.

About Star Network Podcast

The Star Network Podcast series (“TSNP”) is a Business Podcast & Community dedicated to supporting individuals in achieving their business aspirations. This is accomplished by sharing the stories of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and creatives.

Through these narratives, the belief is that listeners can find inspiration and guidance to kick-start their ideas or connect with like-minded individuals within the community.

Host & Founder: Zephia Ovia-Ikem has curated a lineup of African CEOs and brilliant minds across various sectors such as Fintech, Data aggregation, Mental health advocacy, etc., to share their journeys, practical steps to getting work done, and general well-being advice.









