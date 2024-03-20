Connect with us

Celebrating Women in Business: The Star Network Podcast's March Lineup

Igniting Success Stories for Girls: The Pride Initiative by the Ojiudu Foundation Empowers the Next Generation of Women

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Sophia Ike-Onu & Derin Fabikun Unravel 2 Decades of Amazing Friendship | WATCH

This New "Ojuju" Typeface By Chisaokwu Joboson Supports 514 African Languages

BusyBee Excellence Awards recognizes 30 female leaders who have shaped the Nigerian events industry

Netflix Celebrates International Women's Day: A Spotlight on African Female Creators

Pitch Perfect: TECNO's Bold Vision Unveiled – A New Era for Nigerian Football Fields

Fair Life Africa Foundation Delights Guests at its 2024 Valentine Luncheon

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In honor of International Women’s Day, The Star Network Podcast is featuring and celebrating select leading women in business for the month of March, aligned with their community theme, #AuthenticallyYou. They kicked off their lineup with a discussion on Public Relations in Africa featuring Redrick PR and Herconomy – a savings and investment product.

There are so many young people building incredible things; their mission is to share their work, voices, and provide listeners with the opportunity to learn, connect, and draw inspiration.

Listeners can subscribe to their YouTube channel (@thestarnetworkpod) and to their audio recordings on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Additionally, you can get access to exclusive business insights by signing up for the newsletter here.

About Star Network Podcast

The Star Network Podcast series (“TSNP”) is a Business Podcast & Community dedicated to supporting individuals in achieving their business aspirations. This is accomplished by sharing the stories of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and creatives.

Through these narratives, the belief is that listeners can find inspiration and guidance to kick-start their ideas or connect with like-minded individuals within the community.

Host & Founder: Zephia Ovia-Ikem has curated a lineup of African CEOs and brilliant minds across various sectors such as Fintech, Data aggregation, Mental health advocacy, etc., to share their journeys, practical steps to getting work done, and general well-being advice.




BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Star Network Podcast

