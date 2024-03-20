Inspire Inclusion: MAMAMONI Champions Women’s Entrepreneurship on IWD

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

MAMAMONI IWD event at De Dove Event Cente

MAMAMONI kicked off its International Women’s Day celebration last Saturday, March 16th, at De Dove Event Center in Lagos. MAMAMONI’s inspiring 2024 IWD event offered a roadmap for progress. Thought-provoking discussions and practical solutions left attendees feeling energized and equipped to create positive change.

MAMAMONI’s 2024 IWD theme, “Inspire Inclusion: Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship,” championed breaking barriers by showcasing successful female entrepreneurs and their journeys.

By highlighting the achievements of some women entrepreneurs, the event inspired others to follow suit and realize their own potential. The event served as a platform for women to amplify their voices and share their stories of success, challenges, and lessons learned along the way.

MAMAMONI IWD event at De Dove Event Cente

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, keynote speaker and a successful Entrepreneur, delivered an impactful address. She shared insights on “The Mathematics of Money” and she shared invaluable knowledge and understanding on the topic that is crucial in today’s world.

Chioma’s speech was a call to action for women to plan, be prepared, and take control of their financial futures.

MAMAMONI IWD event at De Dove Event Cente

Nkem Okocha, the founder of MAMAMONI, expressed gratitude for the remarkable turnout and engagement at the conference. She shared that the maiden edition of the MAMAMONI IWD event encapsulates the essence of investing in women and full-circle advantages.

Nkem also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors and partners of the event, stating that achieving gender equality is a shared responsibility.

MAMAMONI IWD event at De Dove Event Cente

The event featured insightful panel discussions. Attendees had the opportunity to connect, share experiences and explore avenues for collaboration.

Expressing her deep appreciation, Debby Boniface, MAMAMONI’s Business Development Manager, thanked participants, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable contributions to the conference’s success.

MAMAMONI remains dedicated to empowering women through entrepreneurship and looks forward to impactful collaborations and initiatives in the year ahead.

MAMAMONI IWD event at De Dove Event Cente

BellaNaija is a media partner for MAMAMONI 2024

