How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Model, businesswoman, and internet personality — Blue Mbombo turned heads at Don Julio‘s 1942 Oscars viewing party with a show-stopping outfit that was both bold and beautiful.

The event was to celebrate artists who do life-changing art and are diligent at it. Blue wore an embellished dress with a chapel train and a thigh-high slit from South African designer — SCALO paired with a macro pink bag, soft glam with glittering eye makeup and a low bun. See below:

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @blue_mbombo

Dress: @scalodesigner

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist

Bag: @fikileofficial

Photo: @aust_malema

