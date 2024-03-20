Beauty
How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH
Model, businesswoman, and internet personality — Blue Mbombo turned heads at Don Julio‘s 1942 Oscars viewing party with a show-stopping outfit that was both bold and beautiful.
The event was to celebrate artists who do life-changing art and are diligent at it. Blue wore an embellished dress with a chapel train and a thigh-high slit from South African designer — SCALO paired with a macro pink bag, soft glam with glittering eye makeup and a low bun. See below:
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @blue_mbombo
Dress: @scalodesigner
Hair: @thesanhair
Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist
Bag: @fikileofficial
Photo: @aust_malema