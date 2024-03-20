Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

Beauty BN TV Events Style

3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Sensational Ghana Trip

Beauty Events Style

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Beauty BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Living News Style

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Style

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Beauty

How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Model, businesswoman, and internet personality Blue Mbombo turned heads at Don Julio‘s 1942 Oscars viewing party with a show-stopping outfit that was both bold and beautiful.

The event was to celebrate artists who do life-changing art and are diligent at it. Blue wore an embellished dress with a chapel train and a thigh-high slit from South African designer SCALO paired with a macro pink bag, soft glam with glittering eye makeup and a low bun. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @blue_mbombo

Dress: @scalodesigner

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist

Bag: @fikileofficial

Photo: @aust_malema

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Ritual of Ramadan

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

Smart Emmanuel: Could Persistence Be the Best Marketing Strategy?

Charity Adubong is Preserving Traditional Ghanaian Foods with Innovative Techniques

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma
css.php