Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

The 96th Academy Awards took a different turn with the inclusion of digital creators and influencers on its coveted list of special guests, a remarkable win for the digital community marking a new era of digital creators dazzling in the spotlight differently because it wasn’t always like this.

Amongst the creators who got the special invitation is Nigerian-American Engineer turned Content Creator, Comedian and Social Media Strategist – Drea Okeke, known as “Drea Knows Best” on Instagram and TikTok. Of course, she documented the amazing experience and we’ve curated it all here for you. Let’s watch:

Drea announcing her invitation to the 96th Oscars

Drea’s dress fitting

She wore a custom purple satin chapel train dress with Ankara details and an illusion lace by Nigerian designer Anis Cuts. The dress was hand embellished with fashion stones around its bustier neck, shoulders and sleeves.

She accompanied the look with a soft glam that included mild smokey eye and winged liner finishing it up with a matte nude lipstick. She wore her hair in a low bun with a side bang and a face-framing tendril, which she paired with tiny chandelier earrings.

In her usual way of spreading Naija love and light with her fun series teaching people the Nigerian lingua wherever she goes, she took to the red carpet to ask celebrities including Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and David Allen Grier to pronounce some Nigerian slangs. Watch below:

There’s so much to love about Drea, but unapologetically rocking her piece of home (Nigeria) wherever and whenever stands as our favourite yet. Rock on, Gorgeous!

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @drea_knowsbest

Dress by Nigerian Designer: @anit_cuts

Hair: @shearphysique

MUA: @jjulesbeauty

Photo: @sarahkrickphotography

