Oscars Announce New Award for Best Stunt Design Starting in 2027

Stunt designers are finally about to get their time to shine at the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it will introduce a new award for Best Stunt Design, starting at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, honouring films released in 2027.

It’s long overdue, isn’t it? Stunt design has been such an integral part of filmmaking, shaping some of our most memorable movie moments, from heart-pounding chases to gravity-defying stunts. And yet, it’s never been recognised with an Oscar, until now.

The Academy’s CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang shared their excitement, saying, “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

The new award follows the recent creation of the Achievement in Casting award, which will debut at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026. But this new stunt category, which will honour those behind the scenes creating jaw-dropping action, is something many fans and industry professionals have been hoping for.

David Leitch, the director behind films like ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ and ‘Deadpool 2,’ led the charge to make this happen. A former stunt performer himself, Leitch worked alongside Ryan Gosling, who played the lead character, a stuntman in ‘The Fall Guy’ and other stunt professionals to push for this recognition. After a series of presentations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, the new award was officially approved.

It’s about time stunt professionals got the recognition they deserve. With more than 100 stunt members in the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch, this award will finally bring their incredible work to the forefront.