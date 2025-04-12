Connect with us

Scoop

She Came to Slay! Sophie Alakija Is a Vision in This Red Beaded Dress

Red never looked this good. Sophie Alakija’s dress is bold, beaded and beautifully done.

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Give Sophie Alakija a dress and watch her slay with all the fierceness and beauty she’s known for.

In true fashionista style, Sophie stuns in a jaw-dropping red gown that has us rethinking our party colour palette. Bold, bright and undeniably beautiful, the fully beaded dress glistens from head to toe. From the knees down, a beaded fringe cascades to the floor, adding a flowy, dramatic flair to the look.

The corset bodice cinches her waist to perfection, while the floral appliqué details on the sleeves bring a romantic, artistic touch to the ensemble. We absolutely love the combination of the structured silhouette, delicate embellishments and beadwork. This is the kind of gown that was made for red carpets and high-profile moments.

And as always, Sophie wears it with cool confidence and elegance.

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie ✨ (@sophiealakija)

