Seen This Nancy Isime’s Look? She’s Flawlessly Slaying Florals & Fringe

One thing you can always trust Nancy Isime to do is slay — and yes, we’re saying it again because she truly does. Have you seen her look at the premiere of Richard Mofe–Damijo’s movie ‘Radio Voice‘? It’s absolutely one for the books.

Let’s take a quick tour of her stunning outfit. Nancy was a beautiful sight in a sequined, sleeveless, structured black dress that featured thin straps crisscrossing over her shoulders and upper chest. The dress was adorned with large floral patterns in shades of red, orange, yellow, and green, all set against a deep black backdrop. These oversized blooms were artistically rendered, giving the dress a painterly, almost three-dimensional effect.

But what truly set this look apart was the detachable long black fringe attached to the dress. As Nancy twirled, the fringe created a captivating scene, adding an extra layer of drama to her look. Towards the end of the premiere, when the cast of the film was on stage, Nancy’s dress transformed into a chic little black dress, a truly wonderful and amazing touch.

See more of her stunning look below.