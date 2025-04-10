Connect with us

Seen This Nancy Isime's Look? She’s Flawlessly Slaying Florals & Fringe

Niger Formally Replaces French with Hausa as National Language

Zozibini Tunzi & Luthando Bolowana Celebrate Love in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding | See Photos

Tiwa Savage Shows Us How to Slay in All-White at a Snowy Ski Resort

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

From Unmuted Mics to Screen Shares—These Embarrassing Work Moments Are Too Relatable

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

Liquorose is Owning Her 'Soft Gurl Era' in This Chic Off-White Look

From Chioma Akpotha to Bimbo Ademoye: These Women Are Up for Best Lead Actress at #AMVCA2025

From floral patterns to fringes, Nancy Isime’s dress is a total knockout.

Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

One thing you can always trust Nancy Isime to do is slay — and yes, we’re saying it again because she truly does. Have you seen her look at the premiere of Richard MofeDamijo’s movie ‘Radio Voice‘? It’s absolutely one for the books.

Let’s take a quick tour of her stunning outfit. Nancy was a beautiful sight in a sequined, sleeveless, structured black dress that featured thin straps crisscrossing over her shoulders and upper chest. The dress was adorned with large floral patterns in shades of red, orange, yellow, and green, all set against a deep black backdrop. These oversized blooms were artistically rendered, giving the dress a painterly, almost three-dimensional effect.

But what truly set this look apart was the detachable long black fringe attached to the dress. As Nancy twirled, the fringe created a captivating scene, adding an extra layer of drama to her look. Towards the end of the premiere, when the cast of the film was on stage, Nancy’s dress transformed into a chic little black dress, a truly wonderful and amazing touch.

