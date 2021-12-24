Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

Hiya BNers, we did it again! BNDoGood2021 was a huge success and we are super proud. Like we do every year, on Thursday, the 23rd of December, BellaNaija, in the spirit of Yuletide and giving back to the society, paid a visit to St. Agatha’s Inclusive Learning Centre, a part of Agatha Obiageli Aghedo Memorial Foundation, and Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation.

The St. Agatha’s Inclusive Learning Centre provides tuition free education and feeding for children and adult with special abilities: Muscular dystrophy, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and so on. They also enrol formerly out-of-school children living in impoverished conditions.

Although we did not get to meet the children, the #BNDoGoodTrain spread some Christmas cheer to the teachers at this impactful institution championing inclusive learning for children with special needs, as we toured the learning centre while learning a few sign languages.

The founder of the Agatha Obiageli Aghedo Memorial Foundation, Akhere Akran, who’s an educator, and an international sign language instructor shared why she started the centre, and the impact being made there. So far, OAMF, has gotten over 500 children off the streets and enrolled them into various local primary and secondary schools. OAMF has also proved that inclusive education is possible.

Nancy, who has a son with special needs, has been working at St. Agatha’s Inclusive Learning Centre for 5 years – before it started, and is the manager at the learning centre. Nancy hasn’t found the journey easy but the cause of catering to children with special needs is bigger than any individual.

It didn’t end there! Our next stop was at the Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation, a non-profit organisation established to support, equip and mobilise a new breed of independent local African women by providing resources, building skills and facilitating growth to help them thrive in spite of their numerous limitations.

The BN Do Good train arrived at the foundation to meet women anticipating our arrival with gratitude in their eyes. There is no greater joy than realising that there are people who see you, and truly and deeply care for you.

We made a donation of bags of food items to all the women around while encouraging them to do better for themselves and enjoy every moment.

Uche Pedro, while addressing the women appreciated them for all they’ve been doing for their families all year, and challenged them to focus on and take care of themselves this festive season. After all, we all deserve some pampering.

Nkem Okocha, the founder of Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation shared how Mamamoni has been pivotal in the growth of widows and low-income women in Lagos, Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries of BN Do Good 2021 also shared how Mamamoni helped them after the death of their husbands.

Many thanks to St. Agatha’s Inclusive Learning Centre, and Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation for the amazing work they do, and for working with us to put smiles on people’s faces. You can support the great work they do by visiting St. Agatha’s Inclusive Learning Centre and mamamonifoundation.org.ng

A huge shout-out to you BNers; we wouldn’t have done this without your support. We hope you join us for #BNDoGood2022, until then, don’t forget to help people who are in need. Let’s make the world better together.