Here’s how the Launch of Jesunifemi Ogundipe’s New Book ‘Christmas with Chapters’ Went Down

The ‘Christmas with Chapters’ Book launch which took place on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at the Veranda Hall, the Dome, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos was graced by notable personalities such as Hon. Soji Akin-Bankole, a former commissioner for ICT in Ogun State, legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, who also wrote the foreword of the book, Gbenga Thompson, Udy Ntia, Barrister Gbenga Biobaku, Fatima Mohammed, Dr. Toke Oke, and a host of others.

Chapters is an inspirational book that touches on various human spheres experienced by individuals which range from freedom to silence to love and several others. The author adopts the unconventional approach of story-telling to relay her heart and pass across poignant lessons in 20 chapters. The book inspires hope, love, courage, creativity, positivity, and healing, especially emotional and mental healing.

The author, Jesunifemi Ogundipe, is a Lawyer, Author, Spoken Word Artiste, and Communications Consultant. A graduate of Afe Babalola University, she launched her first book, ‘When Purpose Lives’ while in the university during her convocation dinner. The book was specially commissioned by Aare Afe Babalola and H.E Ayodele Fayose, the then Governor of Ekiti State.

Chapters is currently available on Helloflippe and Amazon. The book is a must-have for anyone seeking to get out of the endless cycle of average and live a life where they maximize their highest potentials.

See photo excerpts below:

