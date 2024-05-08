Connect with us

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Africa’s Business Heroes Hosts 40 African Entrepreneurs in China and Extends 2024 Application to June 9

Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay 'The Garden of Time' Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

The Ghana Grows High School Program is set to inspire the Next Agric and ATVET Heroes | Get the Scoop

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Published

4 hours ago

Johnvents Cocoa Powder recently partnered with Sweat It Fitness & Dance to create an unforgettable fitness experience at Sweat It Ibadan, 7th edition. Johnvents, known for highly nutritious and delicious cocoa powder, perfectly complements Sweat-It fitness’ focus on promoting health and well-being.

Together, they brought electric energy and a positive vibe to the event, with fitness and yoga enthusiasts buzzing with shared enthusiasm.

The 7th edition was a powerhouse of energy, featuring diverse fitness coaches and rejuvenating yoga sessions, emphasizing the importance of a well-rounded approach to exercise.

Johnvents Cocoa Powder can work as a delicious and functional post-workout recovery drink. Johnvents Cocoa Powder is packed with essential nutrients like magnesium and antioxidants, which can help with muscle recovery and reduce inflammation – perfect for those pushing their limits on the dance floor or yoga mat.

The photos below show what made this edition so memorable, such as Free samples of Johnvents Cocoa Powder.

Smoothie and protein shake stations featuring Johnvents Cocoa Powder

Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate Drink

Snag some Johnvents swag

While you might have missed the epic workouts and freebie experience (like smoothies, protein shakes, Johnvents 3-in-1 chocolate drinks, and even Johnvents merch!) at Sweat It Ibadan, you can still get your hands on Johnvents Cocoa Powder and make your smoothie with the recipes – check their social media pages for details!

