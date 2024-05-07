Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

Being single can feel challenging, especially with pressure from family, friends, and even neighbours. It can lead to feelings of loneliness if you let it. But Laju Iren offers a refreshing perspective. She argues that singlehood isn’t a waiting game for marriage. Instead, it’s a prime time for self-discovery – a chance to connect with yourself, explore your spirituality, and identify your life’s purpose. It’s the perfect window to invest in yourself, whether professionally, academically, financially, or through personal growth.

Laju doesn’t stop there. She also dives into the pitfalls to avoid during singlehood and offers advice on navigating this chapter before marriage enters the picture.

Watch below: