Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

1 Soup Base, 3 Delicious Soups! Try Ify's Kitchen Time-Saving Hack & Make Soups Within Minutes

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Make Some Yummy Coconut Candy With 3 Ingredients Using Raphiat Lifestyle's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for Enioluwa's High School Series "All Of Us" starring Priscillia Ojo, Eronini Osinachim & Yemi Alade

BN TV Career

Dennis Osadebe Talks the Business of Art on Culture Custodians’ New Show "Business And Booze"

BN TV Career

Tobi Familusi Shares His Success Story as A Real Estate Broker in the UAE on "The Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chimezie Imo's "Strawberry Chinny" Lands World Premiere at Essence Film Festival

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Goes on a Date with an Alhaji in Episode 5 of "Manless" | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: Boy Spyce - You (Rum & Schnapp)

BN TV

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Being single can feel challenging, especially with pressure from family, friends, and even neighbours. It can lead to feelings of loneliness if you let it. But Laju Iren offers a refreshing perspective. She argues that singlehood isn’t a waiting game for marriage. Instead, it’s a prime time for self-discovery – a chance to connect with yourself, explore your spirituality, and identify your life’s purpose. It’s the perfect window to invest in yourself, whether professionally, academically, financially, or through personal growth.

Laju doesn’t stop there. She also dives into the pitfalls to avoid during singlehood and offers advice on navigating this chapter before marriage enters the picture.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See
css.php