Tolu Ajayi’s Feature Film “Over The Bridge” is the Opening Film for This Year’s New York African Film Festival

The 31st edition of the New York African Film Festival (NYAFF), hosted by the Film Society of Lincoln Center, opens today with the North American premiere of Tolu Ajayi’s feature film “Over The Bridge.” The film tells the story of Folarin Marinho (Ozzy Agu), an investment banker with secrets whose life is turned upside down when his ethics are compromised over a controversial rail construction project.

Since its inception in 1993, the festival has been at the “forefront of showcasing African and diaspora filmmakers’ unique storytelling through the moving image.” This year’s festival theme, “Convergence of Time,” explores the intersection of historical and contemporary roles played by individuals representing Africa and its diaspora in the art world. With over 50 films from more than 25 countries, the festival invites audiences to delve into the fascinating convergence of archival and modern experimentalism, transcending the boundaries of space and time.

The festival boasts a diverse lineup, featuring several films New York debuts. These include Kenneth Gyang’s dark comedy “This Is Lagos,” which follows aspiring rapper Stevo navigating the dangers of his criminal past after a heist gone wrong. Uche Aguh’s musical romance “Dynamite” explores musician Kiki’s unhappy marriage with her husband/manager and her whirlwind romance with a new bassist.

Veteran filmmaker Ngozi Onwurah will lead a masterclass hosted by the African Film Festival, sharing her insights on using cinema to explore the dynamics of the socioeconomic status quo.

“Over The Bridge” premieres today and tomorrow at the festival (May 8th and 9th) with a Q&A post-screening session today with Tolu Ajayi. “Over The Bridge” is also the highest nominated film in this year’s AMVCA with twelve nominations in these categories: Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor (Ropo Ewenla), Best Supporting Actress (Joke Silva), and Best Lead Actress (Segilola Ogidan).