Tribe Nation’s Theatrical Distribution Showcase 2025: A Game-Changer for Film Exhibitors

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution kicked off the year with its highly anticipated Q1 2025 Exhibitors Showcase and Press Conference, held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the prestigious Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The star-studded event brought together an extraordinary mix of media powerhouses, top cinema exhibitors, film industry titans, influencers, and the celebrated cast and crew of upcoming blockbuster releases.

The event featured riveting panel discussions on Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution’s upcoming releases. The Presidency, set to hit the theaters on February 21, 2025, saw lead actress Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, alongside co-stars Gideon Okeke, Akin Lewis, and Mallum Arik, offering deep insights into the film’s powerful narrative.

Acclaimed director; Sampson Afolabi-Johnson, aka Osmosis, described the film’s inspiration as “the audacity of hope.” Moderated by esteemed actress, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, the panel emphasized the film’s bold exploration of family, power, and the crucial role of women in governance.

The momentum continued with a panel session for Red Line, premiering on March 14, 2025. Industry veterans; Fred Amata, Gloria Anozie-Young, and Sonny McDon joined director Teco Benson, producer Eno Udo, and actor Tony Akposheri in a compelling discussion about the film’s daring confrontation of sexual harassment against men—a topic rarely spotlighted in mainstream media.

The panel session was moderated by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution’s co-founder and director, Lillian Amah-Aluko.

The highlight of the event was Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution’s official announcement of the theatrical release of The Chosen Season 5 (also known as The Chosen: Last Supper), the globally acclaimed series depicting the life of Jesus.

The first two episodes are set to premiere in cinemas across West Africa, marking a significant milestone for faith-based storytelling in the region.

Following an exclusive trailer screening, a thought-provoking panel session was moderated by Tribe Nation’s CEO, Anita Edwards, featuring esteemed panellists: Ewomaoghene Luther-Abegunde (CEO, GetInspired Network & Convener, Kingdom Film Festival), Tubosun Akeju (Managing Partner, SEID), and Cynthia Nwagboniwe (GM, Maverick Interactive).

The panellists praised the innovative decision to bring The Chosen to the big screen, highlighting its potential to engage wider audiences. They also encouraged both new and longtime fans to revisit Seasons 1–4 on The Chosen app in anticipation of the highly awaited Season 5 premiere.

Building on its successful launch into the French West African market in December 2023, Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution is expanding its footprint in the region with the announcement of four major releases.

The lineup includes Une Comédie Romantique Avec Lara et Tobi (Feb 28), directed by Segilola Ogidan, Cœur Blessé (March), directed by Aguiyi Okeobi, Le Successeur (March 14), produced by Seyi Akinsola, and Au-Delà du Pont (late March/April), directed by award-winning filmmaker Tolu Ajayi.

During the “New Market Conversations” panel, Anita Edwards highlighted the growing demand for Nollywood content across Africa and reaffirmed Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution’s commitment to broadening its reach and delivering compelling stories to diverse audiences.

Capping off the spectacular evening was an exclusive first look at Adunni: Ogidan Binrin, the highly anticipated contemporary epic film directed by Yemi Amodu and produced by Funmi Ogidan-Bello. The unveiling featured a mesmerizing Bata dance performance, a heartfelt message from the UK-based producer, and a riveting speech from star actress Sola Kosoko.

From start to finish, the Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution’s Q1 2025 Showcase was an unforgettable celebration of film, culture, and the limitless potential of Nollywood on the global stage.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please reach out to Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution via email at [email protected] or click here to visit the website.

