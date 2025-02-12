Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Look: “Between Worlds” Trailer Starring Femi Branch and Ropo Ewenla

BN TV Music

After "Military", Asake Is in a Romantic Mood in New Song "Why Love"

BN TV Music

“Obimo” by Adekunle Gold Is the Love Song We’ll Be Playing on Repeat This Valentine 

BN TV Music

Magixx Releases the Trailer for His Debut Album "I Dream in Color"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Brings the Vibes with “All The Love” | Watch the Performance Video

BN TV Cuisine

Who Said Pepper Soup Has to Be Goat or Fish? Try This Turkey Version by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Sports

Kendrick Lamar Took Over the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show & Owned Every Second | Watch the Highlights

BN TV Music Sports

Serena Williams Crip Walks Through Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show Like the Champion She Is!

BN TV Living Music

Listen to Clarence Peters’ Story of Growth, Change & Rediscovery on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ella’s Home Is Slipping Away, Can She Stop It? Find Out in Episode 9 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV

Catch the First Look: “Between Worlds” Trailer Starring Femi Branch and Ropo Ewenla

Watch the trailer for “Between Worlds,” a gripping Yoruba fantasy series coming to Showmax in March. Starring Femi Branch, Soibifaa Dokubo, and Ropo Ewenla, this 10-part series takes viewers on a mystical journey filled with ancient intrigue and divine justice.

Avatar photo

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Fans of epic fantasy are in for a treat next month with “Between Worlds,” an exciting new series coming to Showmax. Premiering on Thursday, 6 March, this 10-part series offers a thrilling journey into Yoruba mythology, where the past and present collide in a captivating supernatural adventure.

The story follows Olamide (played by Awe Abayomi), a fraudster who finds himself mysteriously transported to Ilu Aarin, a powerful kingdom in another world. Here, he becomes caught up in palace intrigues and ancient conflicts, all while trying to survive in this unfamiliar and dangerous realm. Olamide’s path is shaped by Esu (Soibifaa Dokubo), the revered Yoruba deity who enforces cosmic justice. Esu, as the divine messenger, appears in different forms to remind Olamide that every action has consequences. His presence forces Olamide to confront his past while navigating the complexities of the kingdom.

Femi Branch plays the desperate King Oba Ajitoni, alongside Ropo Ewenla.

With new episodes released weekly, “Between Worlds” promises to transport viewers into a mystical realm where nothing is as it seems.

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php