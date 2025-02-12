Catch the First Look: “Between Worlds” Trailer Starring Femi Branch and Ropo Ewenla

Fans of epic fantasy are in for a treat next month with “Between Worlds,” an exciting new series coming to Showmax. Premiering on Thursday, 6 March, this 10-part series offers a thrilling journey into Yoruba mythology, where the past and present collide in a captivating supernatural adventure.

The story follows Olamide (played by Awe Abayomi), a fraudster who finds himself mysteriously transported to Ilu Aarin, a powerful kingdom in another world. Here, he becomes caught up in palace intrigues and ancient conflicts, all while trying to survive in this unfamiliar and dangerous realm. Olamide’s path is shaped by Esu (Soibifaa Dokubo), the revered Yoruba deity who enforces cosmic justice. Esu, as the divine messenger, appears in different forms to remind Olamide that every action has consequences. His presence forces Olamide to confront his past while navigating the complexities of the kingdom.

Femi Branch plays the desperate King Oba Ajitoni, alongside Ropo Ewenla.

With new episodes released weekly, “Between Worlds” promises to transport viewers into a mystical realm where nothing is as it seems.

Watch the trailer below