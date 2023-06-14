Connect with us

Pepsi Goal Fest 2023 Unites Fans in Lagos for the UEFA Champions League Final

One of Nigeria’s leading Cola brands, Pepsi, took centre stage on Saturday night as it delivered an electrifying experience for Confam football fans at the 2023 edition of Pepsi Goal Fest in Lagos. Thousands of football lovers from all walks of life across Nigeria converged at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, to witness the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final between European football giants, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Pepsi thrilled fans with an electrifying opening performance by Grammy Award winner and Pepsi ambassador, Burna Boy, at the Pepsi Kick-Off Show. Some of the confam highlights of the evening included guest appearances by Nigerian football legends John Mikel Obi and Victor Ikpeba. All of this left the audience captivated beyond their expectations.

After the match viewing, the stage was activated for a Confam Football Party featuring some of Nigeria’s biggest music and DJ stars.

The popular Naija music sensation, Zlatan Ibile, delivered an amazing performance, while the hype masters Dotun and Shody brought their A-game, fueling the crowd’s energy and ensuring that the atmosphere was off the charts.

And just when fans thought it couldn’t get any better, Pepsi DJ Ambassador DJ Xclusive, along with the talented duo Maze x Mxtreme, took the experience to a new level, creating a night that fans would remember forever.

Pepsi’s commitment to Naija’s pop culture and connecting with its target audience through initiatives such as this once again proved its prowess in captivating the hearts and minds of Nigeria.

