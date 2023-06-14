Together with Hollantex: A Captivating TVC Featuring Diamond Platnumz

Hollantex, a Wax fashion Leader, has finally released the ‘’Together with Hollantex’’ Television Commercial featuring Diamond Platnumz. The TVC showcases an impressive display of colours, creativity, talent, and fashion, all wrapped up in a beautiful story of togetherness and happiness.

The TVC starts with Diamond Platnumz sewing Hollantex fabrics, which is a nod to the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The Hollantex fabrics are then turned into gorgeous pieces that are perfect for any togetherness occasion. The attention to detail and the quality of the fabrics are evident in every frame of the TVC.

The second half of the TVC shows the whole family celebrating togetherness, happiness, gorgeous colours, and dancing together with Diamond. This part of the TVC is a beautiful representation of the African spirit, where family and community are at the centre of everything. The vibrant colours and the beautiful dance moves are a celebration of life and love.

The TVC is a perfect example of how wax fashion and music can come together to create something truly beautiful called ‘’Togetherness’’. The collaboration between Hollantex and Diamond Platnumz is a match made in heaven, and the TVC is a testament to their shared vision of beauty and creativity.

The TVC is a celebration of Hollantex bringing colours into lives, love, and togetherness, and it showcases the best of what Africa has to offer.

Hollantex has once again proven that they are a brand that is committed to colours, quality, craftsmanship, and creativity.

Watch the TVC below:

To celebrate this partnership, Hollantex has launched an exciting online activity called “Together with Hollantex.” The campaign is aimed at bringing people together and celebrating the beauty of Hollantex wax colours.

The winner of the activity will receive a grand prize of $5000, while there are many other prizes to be won.

The rules are simple:

Wear your beautiful Hollantex wax fabrics and take pictures of togetherness with your family, lover, friends, or your community. Then, post your pictures on social media and use the hashtag #togetherwithhollantex while mentioning the official Hollantex accounts.

This activity is a great opportunity for people to showcase their love for Hollantex fabrics and togetherness. Hollantex is known for its high-quality fabrics that come in a wide range of colours and designs. The brand has been a favourite of fashion enthusiasts for many years, and this activity is a testament to the brand’s commitment to bringing people together through fashion.

The “Together with Hollantex” activity is open to everyone in the whole of Africa, regardless of their location or background. It is a great way to connect with people from all over Africa and showcase your creativity and love for Wax fashion. Grab your Hollantex wax fabrics, gather your loved ones, and start taking pictures of togetherness, to be lucky winners of the grand prize!

Sponsored Content