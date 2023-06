Hey BellaNaijarians,

Let the uber-stylish Adaeze Onah show you how to style one poppin’ Fuschia blazer in 6 different ways featuring denim, colourful pants, neutral palazzo, a monochrome skirt, t-shirt, corset, crop top and lots more.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: @styletitudebyada