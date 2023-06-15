BN Style Your Curves: Chika Chukwu Is About That Chic & Colourful Life

Nigerian digital content creator, event and show host — Chika Chukwu — is your go-to for curvy, chic and colourful outfit inspirations. With her gorgeous fair skin, big energy and pretty face Chika stuns in colourful ensembles back-to-back.

She has an impressive eye for detail, a lovely taste in bright colours and a huge appetite for pairing up colours to create vibrant looks that are guaranteed to light up any space she walks into. Chika’s style is super attractive and unmissable. If you are looking to court attention or explore fashion to improve your mood and brighten your world, you are in the right place.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. This style star will inspire you to step up your looks and dress for success all day, every day. Keep scrolling to explore:

Credit: @mommymovesandmagic