BN Style Your Curves: Chika Chukwu Is About That Chic & Colourful Life

Adaeze Onah Will Show You How To Style 1 Fab Blazer Into 6 Elegant Looks | WATCH

Together with Hollantex: A Captivating TVC Featuring Diamond Platnumz

#WorkWearFashion: A Comprehensive Guide to Elevating Your Professional Wardrobe — Issue 174

Introducing "The Most Wanted Collection" by Hertunba x Beauty by AD

See the 10 Times Hilda Baci Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Lee Litumbe Will Show You How To Keep It Classy All Week Long

#ANIIKE2023: Here's How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha's Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Celebrities Dazzle In Exquisite Agbada At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha's Dream Wedding Ceremony

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Nigerian digital content creator, event and show host — Chika Chukwu — is your go-to for curvy, chic and colourful outfit inspirations. With her gorgeous fair skin, big energy and pretty face Chika stuns in colourful ensembles back-to-back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

She has an impressive eye for detail, a lovely taste in bright colours and a huge appetite for pairing up colours to create vibrant looks that are guaranteed to light up any space she walks into. Chika’s style is super attractive and unmissable. If you are looking to court attention or explore fashion to improve your mood and brighten your world, you are in the right place.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. This style star will inspire you to step up your looks and dress for success all day, every day. Keep scrolling to explore:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Chukwu (@mommymovesandmagic)

Credit: @mommymovesandmagic

