#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Pink is said to have been worn in ancient India and imperial China, as well as the upper echelons of 18th-century European society, where it was a symbol of social status since the materials used to dye such lavish garments were imported from expensive expeditions to central Asia and South America. — Vogue

Pink has been historically proven to be one of the most emotionally evocative and controversial colours. Though it symbolizes youthfulness and romance, it is also related to power, creativity, and individuality. Consider rocking pink when you aim to entice, surprise or enthral, you’d be deploying the renowned shocking pink power.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

