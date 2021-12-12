Register for the Future First Ladies Themed ‘Take your Confidence to a Whole New Level’ | December 17 & 18

Connect with us

Focused on raising a generation of empowered women, who will help build the nation and make a global difference, the Future First Ladies™️ is an annual Finishing School and Mentoring Programme for young ladies across Nigeria and Africa, now in its 7th year.

The programme also gave birth to a spinoff Virtual Career Series in 2020. Organised by leading Etiquette and Image Consultancy, Artelier Lifestyle Consultants, the Future First Ladies™️ event is a reflection of the definition of a First Lady, as the “leading woman in a particular activity or profession”.

The event is scheduled to virtually take place on December 17 and 18 2021, and the access fee has been highly subsidized at Fifteen Thousand Naira Only (N15,000). The theme for this year is “Take your Confidence to a Whole New Level”.

For participants, there will be sessions on:

  1. Business Etiquette
  2. Dining Etiquette
  3. Deportment
  4. Emotional Intelligence
  5. Public Speaking
  6. Tips For An Exceptional Career
  7. Confidence Coaching
  8. Character Building
  9. Honing Your Personal Style

Speakers billed to speak at the event include:

  • Folake Adeniyi-Adeleye (Int’l HR Leader, Certified Executive Coach, Founder, Coachivate),
  • Renée Q Boateng (Entrepreneur, Transformational/Personal Branding Coach),
  • Olori Boye-Ajayi (President, Borderless Trade Network),
  • Anne Ekwueme, (Founder, ZibahbyAnneEkwueme),
  • Abiola Salami (Social Entrepreneur & Performance Coach),
  • Ngozi Princewill Utchay (Founder/CEO, Artelier Lifestyle), the event host.

You can be a part of this event from any part of the world, by registering at artelierlifestyle.com/ffl or sending an email to [email protected]

