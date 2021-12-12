BNWeekInReview 39: Awards, Events & Every Update You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in December.

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

CKay talks Moving to Lagos & Becoming a Viral Music Star as he Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Edition

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

“King Of Boys” star Titi Kuti Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine’s Latest Issue | Special Feature with #BBNaija’s Cross

President Nana Akufo-Addo is Forbes’ ‘African Of The Year’ | Ifan Michael features in the Magazine’s December 2021 Issue

Nick Cannon Has Lost His Youngest Child Zen 💔

