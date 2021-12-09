MBGN 2021 Oluchi Madubuike Plans to Create Sustainable Solutions for Cancer Survivors with Her Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” Project 

Newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2021, Oluchi Madubuike is sharing details for her Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” project, ahead of the much-anticipated beauty pageant.

“Beauty With A Purpose is the highest recognition a contestant can achieve in Miss World,” the pageant wrote on its website. “Every year contestants are asked to work for a project that helps the people in their home countries. This gives thousands of young women every year, the opportunity to use their abilities to make a real and lasting contribution to the lives of the sick and disadvantaged children.”

Oluchi’s project is about cancer in Nigeria, and how to develop long-term solutions to help cancer patients, increase survival rates, and provide hope to children dealing with cancer. She also chose two cancer survivors as recipients of sponsorship for the duration of their treatment.

In an interview with Punch, she revealed her plans to create awareness on cancer. She said, “With my platform, I would love to create awareness for blood cancer. After I lost my dad, this became my life’s mission. I would love to use the platform MBGN gave me to create that same awareness to bring about sustainable solutions to issues.”

Watch this documentary about her Miss World’s “Beauty with a Purpose” project below: