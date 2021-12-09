Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music

Here's what you missed at Johnny Drille's 'Johnny's Room Live 3' Concert in Lagos

Beauty BN TV Scoop

MBGN 2021 Oluchi Madubuike Plans to Create Sustainable Solutions for Cancer Survivors with Her Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” Project 

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Dremo perform "Talk and Do" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

Obi Osika recounts his journey and key milestones that shaped the Nigerian music scene in this episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the Official Trailer for AY Makun's Upcoming Film "Christmas in Miami"

BN TV

Get to know Adeolu Adefarasin in the latest episode of "Shop Talk"

BN TV Comedy

Here's Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV

Tayo Aina shares His Ghana Experience in New Travel Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Oxlade perform "Pay Me" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV

ICYMI: Precious Chikwendu & Joke Silva Get Honest about their Marriages & Experiences "#WithChude"

BN TV

Here’s what you missed at Johnny Drille’s ‘Johnny’s Room Live 3’ Concert in Lagos

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fans came out en masse to support Johnny Drille at the Muri Okunola Park, Lagos on a Sunday evening, November 28th.

The Johnny’s Room Live 3 show has been well underway for while now with a packed session occurring in Lagos. It was a show that was worth the two-year hiatus it took away; partly due to the pandemic outbreak across the world.

A part of the highlights will be Johnny Drille’s complaint about no one fainting for him during his performance in Lagos. He alluded to celebrities like Micheal Jackson and Chris Brown who both had fans passing out in excitement at the sound of their voices. He hopes that his next performance in Abuja on December 12th will provide his deserved fainting experience. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Johnny Drille (@johnnydrille)

Enjoy the highlights of the show that happened in Lagos below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child
css.php